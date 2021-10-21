Horsham residents encouraged to use charity will writing service

Throughout November, firms across the country are volunteering their time to write basic wills.

The annual campaign, which raised over £655,000 for charity in 2020, provides people with an opportunity to get a solicitor written will in exchange for a voluntary donation to Will Aid.

Since being launched in 1988, the campaign has so far raised more than £21million for its nine partner charities: ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF, Sightsavers, and Trocaire. Firms taking part in Horsham include Mancini Legal Ltd, which raised £3,290 for the campaign last year.

Iain Glen, Game of Thrones star and Will Aid ambassador.

Jon Jacques, chairman of Will Aid, said: “We are very grateful to all the solicitors, new and returning, who selflessly volunteer their time to write thousands of wills without their normal fee each year.”

Game of Thrones star Iain Glen has supported Will Aid for many years. He said: “Making a will is really about owning up to the inevitable. We organise ourselves in life and so we should in death by clarifying your final wishes. Making a will with Will Aid brings you peace of mind while supporting nine of the UK’s most treasured charities.”