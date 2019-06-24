Horsham fun day offers stress-free family time

A Horsham fun day aimed at giving stress-free family time was attended by hundreds of people.

The Community Fun Day in Bennetts Field, on Saturday June 15, was organised by Brighton Road Baptist Church.

A variety of free activities were on offer including disc golf, sensory play, a coconut shy, giant inflatables and cage football.

Even the food and drink was free at the popular event, held every two years, which hopes to return in 2021.

Other activities included face painting, a train demonstration courtesy of Horsham Model Railway, balloon modelling and soft archery.