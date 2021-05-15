Historic Sussex sites due to welcome visitors indoors this month

2.

Charleston Farmhouse in Firle – the former home of artists Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant and a meeting place for Bloomsbury set members – is due to welcome visitors from Wednesday (May 19). The reopening will see Charleston Trust start two exhibitions: a retrospective of work by artist Nina Hamnett and a display of new work by artist Lisa Brice. Fifty plates that Bell and Grant painted to celebrate famous women throughout history are also to go on show. See charleston.org.uk

Photo: Lee Robbins