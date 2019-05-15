Ewhurst open garden event to give glimpse of sweeping lawns and beautiful views

The popular Ewhurst Open Gardens event which is held annually to raise funds for charity is set to return this weekend.

On May 18 and 19, visitors to the gardens can glimpse into sweeping lawns and views on Pitch Hill and in the village there will be more compact gardens with a cottage feel.

There will be decorative trees, shrubs and well stocked borders.

Two of the gardens will be serving teas and cakes and there will be a selection of plants for sale.

Tickets cost £6.50 on the day at any of the gardens (£5.50 for OAPs and children under 14 free) or 50p less if purchased in advance from Hazelbank Country Stores in Ewhurst.