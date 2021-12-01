Everything you need to know about Christmas events in the Horsham district for 2021

Horsham Lions have already revealed their plans for collections over the coming month, and Billingshurst Lions will also be out with Santa's flying bedstead.

Now details of festive concerts, walkabouts and village Christmas shopping events have been confirmed as well.

They include:

The NHS rainbow Christmas tree in the Forum

Band concerts in the Horsham Carfax bandstand

- Sunday December 5 Crawley Millennium Concert Band 12.00– 14.00

- Sunday December 12 Horsham Borough Band 12.00 – 14.00

- Sunday December 19 Sussex Band of the Royal British Legion 12.00 – 14.00

Horsham town centre lit up ready for Christmas

- Friday December 24 Windjammers 11.00 – 13.00

Events in Horsham Town Centre

- Sunday December 5 & 19 Winter Fairy Walkabouts - 11.30am, 12.30pm, 2.00pm for 30 minutes

- Sunday December 12 Candy Canes Walkabouts at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 2.00pm for 30 minutes

The lights are on in Piries Place, Horsham

- Thursday December 23 Candy Canes Walkabouts at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 2.00pm.

Henfield

- Friday December 3 Henfield High Street Christmas Shopping Evening. All High Street shops are due to take part along with the Baden Powell Guild with its Christmas sleigh, the Youth Club with its Santa’s Grotto, live reindeer in Stokes garden and a wide variety of charities with stalls.

- Friday December 10 and Saturday December 11 Free Church Christmas Tree Festival. Participants: the Free Church and various High Street businesses who will be contributing decorated trees. Also the gorgeous Swains donkey.

- Sunday December 5, from 10am: Christmas Artisan Market (Village Hall car park).

Storrington

- Saturday December 4 1pm – 6pm Festive Afternoon. Storrington business owners are hosting an afternoon of festive fun with twinkly lights, Christmas music and festive gifts. Christmas carols will be sung outside Henry Adams and there will be craft stalls at the Anchor Inn, the Rotary sale in Place Villerest for books, plants, wreaths and handmade bug boxes. Parking in the Library Car par will be free during the afternoon.

Billingshurst

- The village's Christmas Lights have been extended into the library car park.

Steyning

- Santa Needs You High Street Safari runs up until Christmas and a Late Night Christmas Shopping Evening is being held on Wednesday December 1.

Pulborough

- Saturday December 11 9am – 12 pm Christmas Market at Pulborough Village Hall. The event promises Carol Singers, Huge Raffle, Tombola, Kids Quiz, fabulous selection of food and craft stalls and not forgetting the cafe serving refreshments, homemade sausage rolls, cake, breakfast buns and the popular fiver fry up.

Southwater

- A Christmas Festival was held on Saturday November 27 12 30pm – 16 30pm