Entertainment listings for Friday, May 31, to Thursday, June 6

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, MAY 31

COMEDY

LUCY PEARMAN – FRUIT LOOP: 6.30pm, £8-£10, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

CONCERTS

D-DAY 75: Honoring the Past, Securing the Future. 7pm, free but ticketed, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org. The United States Army Europe Band & Chorus presents a concert commemorating the 75th Anniversary of D-Day and the Allied Liberation of Europe.

EXHIBITIONS

THE WEATHER GARDEN: Until Sunday, June 2, Towner Art Gallery, Eastbourne, www.townereastbourne.org.uk, 01323 434670. Anne Hardy curates the Arts Council Collection. Anne Hardy’s work derives from places she calls ‘pockets of wild space’ – gaps in the urban space where materials, atmospheres, and emotions gather – using what she finds there to manifest sensory and unstable installation works.

CAREY YOUNG – Palais De Justice: Towner Art Gallery, Eastbourne, www.townereastbourne.org.uk, 01323 434670. This is the first UK exhibition of a piece that was filmed in Brussels. Young’s camera depicts female judges and lawyers at court.

GIGS

BEAT THE BULLET: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

LUCKY STRIKE: The Kings Arms, Billingshurst, 8pm.

THE TONY STONE BAND: The King’s Arms, Horsham, 8.30pm.

EDDY SMITH AND THE 507: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm.

SAVIOURS OF SOUL: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 8.30pm.

WILLIE AUSTEN: Queen’s Head, Barns Green, Horsham, 8.30pm.

ALTER EGO: The Holmbush Inn, Horsham, 8.30pm.

ANIMALS AND FRIENDS: Featuring support from The Troggs & Vanity Fare, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings, 01424 462288.

BYE BYE BABY: 8pm, £23.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Bye Bye Baby are a jaw-dropping tribute to the musical phenomenon ‘Jersey Boys’ and the timeless, iconic music of ‘Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons’.

MUSIC WITH MIKE – THE BIG GIG: 10am, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

QUEER PROM – BRIGHTON FRINGE SPECIAL: 11pm, £7-£10, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

NAPOLI, BROOKYLN: 7.45pm, £18-£25.50, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000. The Original Theatre Company present the European Premiere of Napoli, Brooklyn by Meghan Kennedy. Directed by Lisa Blair.

BREXIT: Until June 2, 5pm, £8-£10, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230, www.rialtotheatre.co.uk. A few days before the Brexit referendum. A father and son debate their stance on the vote. They are united in blood but divided in spirit.

MYRA: Until June 1, 8pm, £8-£10, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230, www.rialtotheatre.co.uk. From her prison cell, Myra decides to reveal her story to a world that might not wish to listen.

ROCKY HORROR SHOW: Until June 1, various times, £24-£39, Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000. Richard O’Brien’s rock ’n’ roll musical returns to the UK as part of a sell-out worldwide tour.

THIS IS MY FAMILY: Until June 15, tickets from £20, Minerva, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk.

WALKS

WALK: Meet 10am at Fourwents Pond car park on Blackbrook Road Holmwood Common (TQ183455), just north of the junction with Henfold Lane and Mill Road. 5 mile HDC walk through field and woodland paths up to Anstiebury Farm. No dogs. 2 hrs 30 mins. Margaret 01403 262311.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

GIGS

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Blue Mountain, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

BIG YELLOW TAXI: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

ABBA RE-BJORN: Horsham Sports Club, 8pm.

HISTORY OF HO8USE: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm.

HUE AND CRYue and Cry: 8pm, Shoreham Ropetackle, 01273 464440, ropetacklecentre.co.uk.

Morrisey Indeed: £15-£20, 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

Phil Beer: 8pm, £18.50, The Old Chapel, Alfriston, 01323 841414.

Glen Richardson, The Human Jukebox: 9pm, free, Bacall’s Bar, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230, www.rialtotheatre.co.uk.

STAR SHAPED: 11pm, £5, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

The Dolly Parton Story: 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings, 01424 462288.

STAGE

British Music Hall Society’s Day By The Sea, 6.30pm, £30, Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, 01323 802020.

The Jungle Book, various times, £13.50-£16.50, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000. The producers of the hit UK tour of Alice in Wonderland, Wicked Productions, in association with Jordan Productions, present a brand-new family production of The Jungle Book.

LAURA DAVIS – GHOST MACHINE: 8.15pm, £8-£10, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

OGG ‘N’ UGG ‘N’ DOGG: June 1-2, 2.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

SCOTTISH FALSETTO SOCKS – ROLL UP: June 1-2, 6pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

WALKS

WALK: Meet 2pm at West Chiltington Village Hall, RH20 2PZ. 3.8 mile walk around West Chiltington. Dogs welcome, refreshments provided. 1 hr 45 mins. Mick 01903 745971.

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

COMEDY

JOANNA NEARY – WIFE ON EARTH: 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

MITCH BENN – DOING IT ON PURPOSE: 3.45pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

ROMESH RANGANATHAN – WORK IN PROGRESS: Sunday, 5pm and 8pm. Tuesday, 8pm. Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000.

GIGS

MIKE DOBIE: The Bear, Horsham , 3pm-6pm.

HORSHAM FOLK CLUB: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm.

Mike Hatchard’s Jazz Breakfast with special guest Jo Fooks: 11am, £12, Shoreham Ropetackle, 01273 464440, ropetacklecentre.co.uk.

Quadrophenia The Album - Live, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings, 01424 462288.

Subhumans: 7.30pm, £14, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

STAGE

Steve Royle starring as Dan Leno – A Royal Jester, 3.30pm, £10-£12, Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, 01323 802020. Steve Royle stars as the legendary Victorian music-hall comedian and Drury Lane pantomime star, Dan Leno.

WALKS

WALK: Meet 2.30pm outside the Museum in the Causeway. Guided 2 mile historical walk around Horsham. Supported by The Horsham Society. 90 mins. Jill 07780 701184.

MONDAY, JUNE 3

GIGS

ARRIVAL – THE HITS OF ABBA: 7.30pm, £25, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636.

ONE INCH BADGE PRESENT – AU/RA + SUPPORT: 7.30pm, £8, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

The Tiger Lillies: 8pm, £24.15, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

STAGE

Kevin Clifton in Burn the Floor: With Graziano Di Prima, 7.30pm, £30-£78, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org.

The House On Cold Hill: Monday to Saturday, June 3-8, various, tickets from £31, Connaught Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206 206. Following the incredible sell-out stage success of Not Dead Enough, The Perfect Murder and Dead Simple, the No. 1 best-selling author Peter James is back with the world premiere of this spine-chilling thriller.

WALKS

WALK: Park and meet 10:30am in the Forestry Commission Car Park, Roosthole, Hammerpond Road RH13 6PG (TQ20298). 4 mile HDC walk through the Forest. Can be muddy. No stiles. Well behaved dogs welcome. 2 hrs. Jill 07780 701184.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

COMEDY

GARY MEIKLE – THE IBROW GUY: 8pm, £12, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

SHAZIA MIRZA – A WORK IN PROGRESS: 8pm, £9, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.]

GIGS

OPEN MIC: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm.

WALK RIGHT BACK: The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. From the Producers of That’ll be the Day, the show tells the story of the most successful duo of all time - The Everly Brothers.

STAGE

Avenue Q: June 4-8, various times, tickets from £15.90, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. The multi award-winning Avenue Q returns by popular demand.

DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE: Tuesday and Wedneday, June 4-5, £14, 4.30pm, 10.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

Phoney Fools and Horses: 7.30pm, £5, Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, 01323 802020. Del Boy is putting on a show at the Nag’s Head so that Raquel can sing. It stars Del Boy, Rodney, Boycie, Uncle Albert and Trigger. The first half of the show will have brilliant stand-up comedy, singers and dancers followed by Phoney Fools and Horses in the second half.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

COMEDY

JULIAN CLARY’S BORN TO MINCE: 7.30pm, £27.50 (discounts: £25.50), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636.

LOU SANDERS – SHAME PIG: 8pm, £12, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE: Queen’s Head, Barns Green, Horsham, 7.30pm.

Jools Holland: 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings, 01424 462288.

THE GEORGE MICHAEL STORY: 7.30pm, £22, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

UKULELE JAM: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

Doctor Dolittle, 7.30pm (June 8), £13-£16, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000. The classic tale of kindness to animals trots, crawls and flies onto the stage in Doctor Dolittle, the big Broadway-sized family musical. Presented by Eastbourne Stagers.

Viva Variety, 8.15pm, £8-£40, Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, 01323 802020. Take a trip to Las Vegas for a night celebrating the stars of Vegas past and present.

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW: The Royal Shakespeare Company, £11-£14.50, 7pm, Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000.

WALKS

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10:30am at the bandstand, Carfax, Horsham (RH12 1FD). 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Emmy 01403 255517 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Doreen 01403 230293.

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

COMEDY

Comedy Night: 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Stefano Paolini, Dave Chawner and Mark Maier.

HENNING WEHN: GET ON WITH IT: 7.30pm, £16.50, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206 206.

SEANN WALSH; AFTER THIS ONE, I’M GOING HOME: 8pm, £16, Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000.

GIGS

Fairport Convention: 8pm, £25, Hailsham Pavilion, 01323 841414. Simply described as the most celebrated folk-rock band of all time, Fairport Convention has regularly gained critical acclaim and is still able to attract over 20,000 music lovers to their annual Cropredy Festival.

Thank ABBA for the Music, 7.30pm, £27, Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000. Thank ABBA For The Music is a two-hour theatre spectacular that captures all of the magic and excitement of one of pop history’s most successful and entertaining live bands.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: 7.30pm, £28.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636.

The Solid Gold Rock ‘N’ Roll Show 2019: 7.30pm, tickets from £31, Assembly Hall, Worthing, 01903 206 206.

STAGE

PSYCHIC SALLY: 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY TOUR: 7.30pm, £26-£30, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar: 1.30pm, 5pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings, 01424 462288.

WALKS

WALK: Meet 10am in the car park of The George & Dragon, Dragons Green (RH13 8GE, TQ139235). 5.8 mile, mostly flat, HDC walk. Some stiles. No dogs. 2 hrs 45 mins. Geoff 01403 258180.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Aladdin (PG) Fri & Sat 10.20, 11.10, 1.00, 2.10, 4.00, 5.10, 7.00, 8.10; Sun 11.10, 1.00, 2.10, 4.00, 5.10, 7.00, 8.10; Mon & Tue 2.10, 4.00, 5.10, 7.00, 8.10; Wed 2.00, 5.00, 7.00, 8.00; Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 3.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.30. Booksmart (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Mon & Tue 12.30, 1.00, 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Wed & Thu 3.20, 8.20; Thu 2.30, 5.30, 8.40. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.40, 2.40, 5.40, 8.40; Mon & Tue 2.40, 5.40, 8.40; Wed 2.30, 5.30, 8.40. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 8.20; Wed & Thu 8.50. Ma (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 6.00, 9.10; Mon & Tue 1.50, 6.10, 9.10; Wed & Thu 1.00, 5.50. Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.10. Movies For Juniors: Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.30; Mon & Tue 4.20; Wed 4.40; Thu 4.50. Rocketman (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.20, 2.20, 5.20, 7.10, 8.30; Mon & Tue 1.10, 5.20, 7.10, 8.30; Wed 1.40, 5.20, 8.10; Thu 2.10, 5.20, 8.10. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri & Sat 10.30, 11.15, 12.00, 12.45, 1.30, 2.30, 3.50, 4.50, 6.50; Sun 10.30, 12.00, 12.45, 1.30, 2.30, 3.50, 4.50, 6.50; Mon & Tue 2.50, 4.10, 5.00, 6.50; Wed & Thu 2.20, 4.30, 6.40. Autism Friendly Screening: Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sun 11.00. X-Men: Dark Phoenix – 3D (12A) Wed & Thu 5.45. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Wed & Thu 1.20, 3.00, 4.15, 7.15, 8.30. Saving Private Ryan (D-Day 75th Anniversary) (15) Thu 7.30.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Rocketman (15) Fri 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 9.00; Sat 1.00, 3.45, 6.30, 9.15; Sun 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Mon 12.30, 3.15, 8.15; Tue 3.30, 6.15, 9.00; Wed 11.45, 3.00, 6.00, 8.45; Thu 11.00, 1.45, 4.30. Kids’ Club: Missing Link (PG) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Tractor Ted Massive Machines + Sing-A-Long (U) Mon 11.15. Vintage Sundays: Cabaret (15) Sun 12.00. Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things (12A) Mon 6.00. Liam Gallagher: As It Was + Satellite Performance (15) Thu 7.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): RSC Live: The Taming Of The Shrew (12A) Wed 7.00. Aladdin (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 1.00, 4.15, 7.30; Mon, Tue & Thu 5.00, 7.30; Wed 5.00. Rocketman (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 5.20, 8.15; Mon-Thu 8.00. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 5.20, 8.15; Mon, Tue & Thu 5.15; Wed 4.45.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Madeline’s Madeline (15) Fri 1.15; Mon 6.15. Rocketman (15) Fri 3.30, 8.30; Sat 5.45, 8.30; Sun 12.15, 5.30; Mon 12.45, 3.30; Tue 6.00, 8.45; Wed 12.00, 4.30; Thu 1.15, 8.30. Woman At War (15) Fri 6.15; Sun 8.15; Wed 2.30. Arctic (12A) Sat 12.15; Mon 8.30; Thu 6.15. NT Live Encore: All My Sons (PG) Sat 2.45. Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake (12A) Sun 3.00. The Bookshop (PG) Tue 1.15. Exhibition On Screen: Van Gogh And Japan (PG) Tue & Thu 4.00. RSC Live: The Taming Of The Shrew (12A) Wed 7.00.

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Aladdin (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00, 11.20, 1.00, 2.20, 4.00, 5.20, 7.00, 8.20; Mon & Tue 11.20, 1.00, 2.20, 4.00, 5.20, 7.00, 8.20; Wed & Thu 11.10, 2.10, 4.00, 5.10, 7.10, 8.10. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 2.00; Mon & Tue 12.00, 2.00; Wed & Thu 12.10. Booksmart (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 3.10, 5.40, 8.10; Mon & Tue 12.40, 3.10, 5.40, 8.10; Wed & Thu 11.40, 2.20, 4.50, 8.15. IMAX 3D: Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.15, 1.15, 4.15, 7.15; Mon & Tue 1.15, 4.15, 7.15; Wed & Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 5.45, 8.45; Mon & Tue 11.00, 5.45, 8.45; Wed & Thu 11.20. Ma (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 6.45, 9.10; Mon & Tue 12.10, 6.45, 9.10; Wed & Thu 1.00, 5.45, 9.00. Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.20. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.40, 12.40; Mon & Tue 2.30. Rocketman (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.10, 1.10, 3.00, 4.00, 5.50, 7.20, 8.40; Wed 11.50, 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.20, 8.20; Thu 11.50, 1.20, 2.40, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20. Movies For Juniors: The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.10. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri & Sat 10.15, 11.15, 11.45, 12.30, 1.30, 2.45, 3.45, 5.00, 6.00, 8.15; Sun 10.15, 11.45, 12.30, 1.30, 2.45, 3.45, 5.00, 6.00, 8.15; Mon & Tue 3.45, 5.00, 6.00, 8.15; Wed & Thu 2.15, 3.30, 4.30, 6.45. Autism Friendly Screening: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sun 11.00. RSC Live: The Taming Of The Shrew (12A) Wed 7.00. IMAX 3D: X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Wed & Thu 12.15, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Wed & Thu 11.00, 1.45, 4.30, 7.15. Saving Private Ryan (D-Day 75th Anniversary) (15) Thu 7.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): The Favourite (15) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): NT Live Encore: All My Sons (12A) Mon 7.00. Exhibition On Screen: Van Gogh And Japan (12A) Wed 7.00.

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): A Dog’s Journey (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00. Aladdin (PG) Fri & Sat 10.20, 11.00, 11.50, 12.40, 1.20, 2.10, 3.00, 3.40, 4.20, 5.10, 6.00, 7.20, 8.10, 10.20; Sun 10.10, 11.00, 11.50, 12.40, 1.20, 2.10, 3.00, 3.40, 4.20, 5.10, 6.00, 7.20, 8.10; Mon & Tue 11.00, 11.50, 2.10, 3.00, 4.20, 5.10, 6.00, 7.20, 8.10; Wed & Thu 11.00, 12.20, 2.00, 3.20, 5.00, 6.20, 8.00. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00, 1.10, 8.15; Mon, Tue & Wed 1.10, 8.15; Thu 11.10, 3.10, 8.10. Booksmart (15) Fri & Sat 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 8.45, 11.20; Sun 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 8.45; Mon & Tue 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 8.50; Wed 10.40, 1.10, 3.50, 6.20, 8.50; Thu 11.50, 2.30, 5.00, 9.10. IMAX 3D: Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Fri & Sat 10.40, 1.40, 4.40, 7.40, 10.40; Sun 10.40, 1.40, 4.40, 7.40; Mon & Tue 1.40, 4.40, 7.40. 2D SCREENX: Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Fri & Sat 10.00, 1.00, 4.00, 7.00, 10.00; Sun 10.00, 1.00, 4.00, 7.00; Mon & Tue 1.00, 4.00, 7.00; Wed & Thu 10.20, 1.20, 4.20, 7.20. 4DX 3D: Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 9.00. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.20, 2.20, 5.20, 8.20; Wed & Thu 11.40, 2.40, 5.40, 8.40. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) Fri & Sat 5.00, 9.10, 10.30; Sun 5.00, 9.10; Mon & Tue 1.20, 5.00, 9.10; Wed 10.40, 1.40, 5.10, 9.00; Thu 11.40, 2.45, 9.00. Ma (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 6.50, 9.20; Mon & Tue 11.10, 1.40, 4.10, 6.50, 9.20; Wed & Thu 11.00, 1.30, 4.00, 6.30, 9.20. Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.00. Movies For Juniors: Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.15. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.40, 1.50, 4.30; Mon & Tue 11.20, 1.50, 4.30; Wed & Thu 11.10, 1.50, 4.30. Rocketman (15) Fri & Sat 12.20, 3.10, 4.50, 6.00, 7.00, 7.50; 8.50, 10.00, 10.50; Sun 12.20, 3.10, 4.50, 6.00, 7.00, 7.50, 8.50; Mon & Tue 11.00, 12.20, 1.50, 3.10, 4.50, 6.00, 7.00, 7.50, 8.50; Wed 10.30, 11.50, 1.20, 2.40, 4.20, 5.30, 7.20, 8.20; Thu 10.30, 11.50, 1.20, 2.40, 4.20, 5.40, 7.10, 8.40. The Hustle (12A) Fri & Sat 8.30, 11.00; Sun 8.30; Mon & Tue 11.40, 2.00, 8.30. Movies For Juniors: The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.10. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri & Sat 10.00, 10.50, 11.40, 12.20, 1.10, 2.00, 2.40, 3.30, 4.20, 5.40, 6.30, 8.00; Sun 10.00, 11.40, 12.20, 1.10, 2.00, 2.40, 3.30, 4.20, 5.40, 6.30, 8.00; Mon 1.10, 3.30, 6.20, 5.40, 8.00; Tue 1.10, 3.30, 4.20, 5.40, 6.30, 8.00; Wed 11.15, 1.30, 3.45, 4.45, 6.00, 8.10; Thu 12.00, 2.20, 4.40, 5.50, 7.00. Autism Friendly Screening: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sun 11.00. RSC Live: The Taming Of The Shrew (12A) Wed 7.00. 4DX 3D: X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Wed & Thu 10.10, 1.00, 3.40, 6.20, 9.15. IMAX 3D: X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Wed & Thu 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 7.45. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 7.00, 8.30. Liam Gallagher: As It Was + Live Performance (15) Thu 7.00. Saving Private Ryan (D-Day 75th Anniversary) (15) Thu 7.30.

EASTBOURNE

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Aladdin (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.30, 1.10, 2.30, 4.10, 5.30, 7.10, 8.30; Mon & Tue 2.30, 4.10, 5.30, 7.10, 8.30; Wed & Thu 2.10, 5.20, 8.20. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 1.20. Booksmart (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 8.10; Mon & Tue 2.40, 8.10; Wed 1.50, 4.20, 8.00; Thu 2.30, 7.50. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.40, 2.40, 5.40, 8.40; Mon & Tue 2.40, 5.40, 8.40; Wed 2.40, 5.40, 8.50; Thu 2.40, 5.40, 8.40. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 5.10, 8.50; Thu 9.00. Movies For Juniors: Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.50; Mon & Tue 2.00; Thu 5.10. Rocketman (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50; Mon & Tue 2.10, 5.00, 7.50; Wed 2.00, 5.00, 8.40; Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri & Sat 10.00, 11.00, 12.10, 2.20, 4.30, 6.40; Sun 10.00, 12.10, 2.20, 4.30, 6.40; Mon & Tue 2.00, 4.30, 6.40; Wed & Thu 2.20, 4.30, 6.40. Autism Friendly Screening: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sun 11.00. RSC Live: The Taming Of The Shrew (12A) Wed 7.00. 3D: X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Wed & Thu 5.45. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Wed & Thu 3.00, 8.30.

Curzon (01323 731441): Rocketman (15) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Aladdin (PG) Fri-Tue 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) 2.10, 4.00, 5.50. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) 8.00. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Wed & Thu 8.05.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Colette (15) Wed 10.30. RSC Live: The Taming Of The Shrew (12A) Wed 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Missing Link (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 2.15. Tolkien (12A) Fri-Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film June 20.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Aladdin (PG) Fri & Mon 10.30, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Tue & Thu 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Wed 1.00, 4.00. Rocketman (15) Fri & Sat 11.00, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Tue 1.30, 4.30. Family Film Fun Screening: Ratatouille (PG) Sat 10.30. Girl (15) Mon 5.00, 8.00. Box Office Babies Screening: Aladdin (PG) Tue 10.30. Exhibition On Screen: Van Gogh And Japan (12A) Tue 7.30. RSC Live: The Taming Of The Shrew (12A) Wed 7.00.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Members’ Preview: Gloria Bell (15) Mon 8.00. RSC Live: The Taming Of The Shrew (12A) Wed 6.50. Saving Private Ryan (D-Day 75th Anniversary) (15) Thu 7.45.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next event June 8.)

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Aladdin (PG) Fri 10.00, 12.45; Sat 10.30, 1.15; Sun 10.15; Mon 3.15, 5.50, 8.30; Tue 3.15, 8.30; Wed 1.30, 4.15; Thu 1.05, 3.40, 6.10. The White Crow (12A) Tue 6.05; Thu 8.40. RSC Live: The Taming Of The Shrew (12A) Wed 7.00. All Is True (12A) Thu 11.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film June 15.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film June 21.)

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Aladdin (PG) Fri 10.05, 12.45, 2.30, 5.25, 8.00; Sat & Sun 11.45, 2.25, 5.25, 8.00; Mon 2.30, 5.20, 8.30; Tue 12.00, 3.15, 8.15; Wed 12.00, 2.40, 5.40; Thu 11.45, 2.30, 4.30. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Fri 3.00, 5.40, 8.15; Sat & Sun 3.05, 4.50, 8.15; Mon 2.40, 5.35, 8.15; Tue 11.45, 2.40, 5.00, 8.15; Wed 12.05, 3.00, 5.25, 8.00; Thu 12.30, 5.15, 8.15. Liam Gallagher: As It Was + Exclusive Life Performance Broadcast (15) Thu 7.30. Parent & Baby Screening: Aladdin (PG) Mon 12.00. Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups (U) Fri 10.30; Sat & Sun 10.05. Rocketman (15) Fri 12.20, 8.30; Sat & Sun 12.25, 7.45; Mon 1.00, 8.00; Tue 12.30, 5.30, 8.00; Wed 12.40, 8.15; Thu 11.45, 3.30. The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri 10.00, 12.10, 3.30, 5.55; Sat & Sun 9.50, 12.05, 2.40, 5.55; Mon 12.30, 3.45, 5.55; Tue 2.45, 6.00; Wed 3.30, 5.55; Thu 2.25, 6.20. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Wed & Thu 8.30.

Connaught (01903 206206): The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri 10.00, 1.00, 2.50; Sat 10.00, 12.00, 2.00, 4.00; Sun 12.50, 3.00; Mon & Thu 3.45; Tue 4.15; Wed 1.45. Rocketman (15) Fri 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 2.50, 6.00, 8.40; Sun 12.10, 2.45, 5.20, 8.00; Mon 5.45, 8.20; Tue 1.30, 8.30; Wed 11.00, 3.45; Thu 1.00, 5.45, 8.30. Shazam! (12A) Fri 12.00, 5.00; Sat 12.00, 5.30; Sun 10.00, 5.00. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri & Sun 7.50; Sat 8.20. Saturday Morning Pictures: Peppa Pig – Festival Of Fun (U) Sat 10.15. Autism Friendly: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sun 10.15. Silver Screen: Rocketman (15) Mon 11.00. Exhibition On Screen: Van Gogh And Japan (12A) Tue 6.30. RSC Live: The Taming Of The Shrew (12A) Wed 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.50, 2.25, 4.25, 6.25; Mon 2.10, 6.25; Tue 2.10, 4.15; Wed 2.10, 4.30; Thu 2.10, 5.00. Aladdin (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 12.45, 3.10, 5.50, 8.25; Mon & Tue 11.15, 2.30, 5.50, 8.25; Wed 11.15, 2.30, 5.50; Thu 2.30, 5.50; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Rocketman (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Mon, Tue & Wed 11.30, 2.20, 6.00, 8.30; Thu 2.20, 6.00, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (12A) Fri 10.40, 1.00; Sat 12.15; Sun 10.40, 1.00; Mon 4.15. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri-Tue 11.00. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Wed 11.00, 8.35; Thu 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things (12A) Tue 8.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Sat 10.30. Exhibition On Screen: Van Gogh And Japan (PG) Tue 6.30. RSC Live: The Taming Of The Shrew (12A) Wed 7.00. Liam Gallagher: As It Was And Live Event (15) Thu 7.30.