Crawley’s outdoor cinema returns for 2019

The Goonies, Mammia Mia and Madagascar are all hitting the big screen in Crawley this summer as part of a free outdoor cinema weekend.

Crawley Borough Council’s popular free, outdoor cinema weekend is back for another year taking place on Saturday, August 31 in Queens Square and Sunday, September 1 in the Historic High Street with a brand new LED screen.

Mamma Mia will delight the crowds

On the Saturday, the extravaganza will kick off with Pixar Short Films from 1pm, followed by Madagascar at 3pm. The Vincent Martin School of Dance and Musical Theatre will provide a performance at 5pm and closing the day at 5.30pm will be Pixar’s Up.

On the Sunday, head to the Historic High Street for adventure classic, The Goonies. At 3.10pm enjoy the hits of Abba from tribute band Abba Stars and continue the fun with Mamma Mia! at 4pm.

Doughnuts, popcorn and candyfloss will be on sale and there will be special cinema offers on food and drinks in Queens Square and the Historic High Street.

Saturday offers are:

20 per cent off food at La Rusta

Two for one on all sweet waffles and crepes (except sharing waffle stack) at Arabica Coffee House.

Sunday offers are:

10 per cent off all burgers at Sage Vegan Café

20 per cent off takeaway food or 25 per cent off eat-in food at Prezzo

20 per cent off all hot drinks at Crow Coffee

25 per cent off the total bill at Wildwood

20 per cent off food and 10 per cent off drinks at Brewery Shades

2-4-1 cocktails and various drinks offers at Octopvs.

These offers are available on production of a flyer, which will be available from the other venues and handed out on both days.

The council’s cabinet member for planning and economic development, councillor Peter Smith, said: “I am delighted that outdoor cinema is back for another year. Bring your picnic chairs and sun hats, settle down and relax for the afternoon.

“We have a great line up of films and entertainment that the whole family can enjoy. Don’t forget to take advantage of the range of discounts and treats on offer!”

A limited number of chairs will be available on a first come, first served basis. County Mall’s changing places toilet will be open until 8pm on the Saturday and until 7pm on the Sunday.

Performances will be subject to change or cancellation in the event of bad weather so check for updates on the council’s website and social media channels.