Crawley Pride 2021: Watch visitors sing Sweet Caroline, do the Hokey Cokey and enjoy the live entertainment

It's been an incredible weekend at Goffs Park in Crawley as it hosted the town's first ever Pride event.

Over two days, visitors saw plenty of live entertainment, a fun fair and loads of food and community stalls.

The live acts included Ru Paul's Drag Race star Cheryl Hole plus other drag acts including Camille Toe, Auntie Ginger and Turkish Delight.

Crawley Pride visitors enjoy the live entertainment on the main stage

There was also Lyonz Music, The Voice finalist Lydia Lucy and singing duo Nick James and Duncan Allen.

Visitors who had tickets got to sing and dance along with all the live acts while the free area was available to all to enjoy the community stalls which included Tom's Talking Reptiles, Caw Fitness, Two Little Pigs Cakes, Metro Bank and the Crawley Observer among others.

