Families enjoyed the Family Pride event

Crawley Pride 2021: 17 more pictures from Family Pride day

The Family Pride day at Crawley's first ever Pride event saw hundreds of visitors enjoy the day.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 8:46 pm
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 8:48 pm

There were community stalls, live entertainment, plenty of food and drink and reptiles to hold.

Singers Lyonz Music, Nick James and Duncan Allen and drag acts Camille Toe and Turkish Delight were among the entertainment during the day before visitors settled down to watch a film on the big screen to end a hugely successful weekend.

Community stalls on the Family Pride day included the Samaritans, Y:AMHS, Youth Advice Centre at the YMCA and MetroBank.

1. Crawley Pride 2021

Little Sparks - a Little Mix tribute act - on the main stage

2. Crawley Pride 2021

Noah Dunford at the Crawley Observer stall

3. Crawley Pride 2021

Elinor Adie and Leanne Stammers YCA @YMCA stall

4. Crawley Pride 2021

The Water for Life stall

