Crawley Pride 2021: 17 more pictures from Family Pride day

There were community stalls, live entertainment, plenty of food and drink and reptiles to hold.

Singers Lyonz Music, Nick James and Duncan Allen and drag acts Camille Toe and Turkish Delight were among the entertainment during the day before visitors settled down to watch a film on the big screen to end a hugely successful weekend.

Community stalls on the Family Pride day included the Samaritans, Y:AMHS, Youth Advice Centre at the YMCA and MetroBank.

See pictures from the event in the below links:

1. Crawley Pride 2021 Little Sparks - a Little Mix tribute act - on the main stage Photo Sales

2. Crawley Pride 2021 Noah Dunford at the Crawley Observer stall Photo Sales

3. Crawley Pride 2021 Elinor Adie and Leanne Stammers YCA @YMCA stall Photo Sales

4. Crawley Pride 2021 The Water for Life stall Photo Sales