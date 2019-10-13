Chichester’s Goodwood Season Finale is cancelled

Goodwood Racecourse has been forced to abandon its Season Finale due to ‘unsafe racing conditions’.

In a statement this morning (October 13), a Goodwood spokeswoman said: “We regret to inform you that the Season Finale at Goodwood Racecourse on Sunday, October 13 has been abandoned.

DM1991705a.jpg. The Goodwood Revival event earlier this year. From left, Becs MacLeod, Kate Pryde and Abby Hewitt. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190913-124538008

“This is due to the extensive wet weather which we have experienced over the last few days and the unsafe racing conditions which it has caused.”

The safety of the jockeys, horses and our racegoers is Goodwood’s ‘utmost priority’, she added.

The spokeswoman said: “We hope you can understand why this decision has been made.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this might have caused and very much hope to welcome you back to the racecourse in 2020.”

Read more: Freeview viewers warned big switch coming next week across Sussex

Read more: Cash boost for good causes in Hall and Woodhouse Community Chest awards

Read more: ‘Delight’ as new eco bin unveiled in Bognor