August Sunday cream teas are back in Boxgrove

Every Sunday during the month (August 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29), from 2pm to 5pm, cream teas will be served in the St Blaise Centre just off the driveway leading from The Street in Boxgrove to the Boxgrove Priory car park. Home-made cakes will also be available.

David Bathurst, spokesman for the Priory and organiser of the teas, said: “The St Blaise Centre and its delightful garden offers the perfect setting for that most English and civilised of traditions – a cream tea with fresh home-made scones.

“Whether you put the jam or the cream on first, the result is the same – perfection on a plate. The historic and atmospheric Priory Church and the neighbouring ruin of what was part of the old Priory building complement the setting delightfully and we would encourage visitors to enjoy a wander round them before or after taking tea.”

All proceeds from the cream teas will be donated to Boxgrove Priory Church.

David added: “Covid has inevitably taken its financial toll on the Priory Church and by coming and enjoying a delicious afternoon treat visitors will be helping to boost funds and thereby sustain this magnificent church building.”