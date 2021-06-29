Anyone for tennis? Here are some courts in Sussex where you can enjoy a game

And London is home to one of the oldest tournaments in the world - Wimbledon which is also widely regarded as one of the most prestigious.

Each year Sussex also gets a bite of the action with the Eastbourne International competition held at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, which has seen the likes of the town's Johanna Konta, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Virginia Wade, Andy Roddick, Caroline Wozniacki and Marion Bartoli.

So if you want to improve your game we have rounded up some courts across Sussex...

Photo by Guilherme Maggieri on Unsplash

Alexandra Park is a public tennis facility located at St Helens Rd, Hastings, East Sussex, United Kingdom TN34. There are four public tennis courts.

Buckingham Park, Shoreham-by-Sea. Tennis is playable at Buckingham Park on a first come basis and payment must be made in advance in 'Cup Cakes Cafe' by the children's playground.

Brighton:Anyone can come along and play. These courts are located at:

Hollingbury Park

Blakers Park

Preston Park - fee collector authorised at this site. The Tennis Club fee collectors must be able to show a letter of authority from the council when collecting fees.

Kingsway

Mackie Avenue

Rottingdean

East Brighton Park - these courts are currently being used as a Covid testing station

Saltdean

Balcombe Tennis Club, Oldlands Ave, Haywards Heath. The club is situated on the corner of Oldlands Avenue adjoining the Haywards Heath Road.

Swansea Gardens Sports Site is set in a quiet residential area near Bognor Regis Town Centre and offers tennis and bowls in a pleasant surroundings.

There are public tennis courts in Oaklands Park, Chichester. Restrictions are in place to ensure the safety of players and staff. Please contact Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club to book on 01243 785664.

Tangmere Village Centre Recreation Ground (MUGA) is a public tennis facility situated at Malcolm Rd Tangmere, Chichester, West Sussex, with two public tennis courts. Phone 01243 532426.

Crawley public tennis courts:

Southgate, Southgate Avenue, Crawley

West Green Park, Ifield Ave, Crawley

Maidenbower, Maidenbower Drive, Crawley

Horley Recreation Ground, Horley

The Tennis Cafe in Eastbourne. The award winning LTA registered community club offers something for all the family - clubspark.lta.org.uk/thetenniscafe

Meads Lawn Tennis, Eastbourne is a memebers club but has several 'turn up and play' sessions a week for members and their guests plus an active junior coaching program.

Horsham Park Tennis are run by Horsham District Council. There are four tennis courts at Horsham Park. which can be booked online and you can pay as you play or sign up for our annual membership.

Tennis courts in King George V Playing Field, Lewes

Storrington Tennis Club has nine courts and a thriving membership across senior, junior and minis tennis, Storrington provides the perfect venue to hone your tennis skills.

There are also courts at Steyning Leisure Centre, and the Bridge Leisure Centre in Broadbridge Heath.

Rother District Council provides tennis courts at two sites within Bexhill. Egerton Park and Little Common Recreation Ground. Neither of these sites are lit.

There are five public tennis courts at Egerton Park which are available to book up to 8 days in advance through an on-line booking system. A maximum time of two hours can be booked per day in 30 minute slots. A charge of £1.50 applies per half hour.

Booking isn’t compulsory, but those who have booked have priority of use. When the courts are not in use by customers who have booked they may be used free of charge on a first-come, first served basis. There is a single court at Little Common which can also be booked through the on-line booking system. There is no charge for use of this cour