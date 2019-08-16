Annual Artists and Makers Exhibition in Bramber supports parish churches

The annual Artists and Makers Exhibition in Bramber will be open on all three days of the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Paintings, prints and photography will be hung alongside displays of turned wood, jewellery and stained glass.

The annual Artists and Makers Exhibition at St Nicholas Church in Bramber S34611H14

The exhibition of work by local artists and makers will be at St Nicholas Church, in The Street, from Saturday, August 24, to Monday, August 26, from 10.30am to 5pm.

Glass artist Debbie Forsdyke said: “From the sky, the Sussex countryside is a patchwork quilt of fields, embroidered by towns and villages and bejewelled by our ancient village churches.

“We are fortunate enough to have inherited these lovely places. With this in mind, we hold our annual art exhibition and sale to raise money for St Nicholas and St Peter’s Upper Beeding.

“For three days over the August Bank Holiday we will be opening the doors, having created our usual gallery space. Come and enjoy the surroundings and become part of the landscape.”

Money raised from the commission on the sale of artwork, and proceeds from the sale of tea and cakes, will go towards the ancient parish churches of St Nicholas in Bramber and St Peter’s in Upper Beeding.

Limited parking is available next to the venue, with alternative parking opposite The Castle Inn Hotel, just along the road.