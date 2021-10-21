9 FREE activities to do near Horsham this October half term

1.

Horsham Park, RH12 2DW. Horsham Park is a great place for all the family with its large open space, sensory garden and human nature garden for peaceful walks. There is also a huge play area and skate park. Located next to the park is the Pavillions in the Park which offers a wide range of sports and swimming facilities, as well as a cafe. For more information visit https://www.placesleisure.org/centres/the-pavilions-in-the-park/