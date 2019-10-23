10 of the best things to do in Horsham in November
As part of the Horsham Year Of Culture here are 10 of the best events this November.
Wednesday 23 October 2019 08:00
With fireworks, comedy and more Horsham District Council has picked its November highlights, with a little festive bonus at the end.
1. Ed Byrne: If I'm honest
A TV household name takes us through a masterclass on observational comedy and asks himself the question: Have I ANY traits worth passing on to my children.
2. When I bought the house, it wasn't historic
On 11 November The Causeway Barn in Horsham is hosting a heritage and history talk called: When I bought the house, it wasn't historic a quirky exploration into why we conserve old buildings in Britain.
3. Tree and Wood
Photo by Giles W Bennett. Explore a lively and thrilling experience of image, sound, light and song in the forests of Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens. 1 and 2 November.
4. Time and Time again
Pitchy Breath Theatre Company present a collection of new short plays from local writers looking at our past, the present and a future yet to come. On 9 November it's a play called Time and Time again
