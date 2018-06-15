Your chance to wine, dine and enjoy glorious outdoor theatre!

Here’s your chance to win a picnic and a night’s theatre at one of the area’s finest outdoor venues.



New Theatre Productions are staging a rare Priestley and The Rivals at the Pergola Open Air Theatre at West Dean Gardens for this year’s Festival of Chichester.



The company are offering two prizes: two tickets and a picnic which includes a bottle of house wine for The Rivals; and the same for The Roundabout.



To win tickets/picnics, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting either The Rivals or The Roundabout in the subject line or write to The Rivals or The Roundabout, c/o Phil Hewitt, Chichester Observer, Suite 3, First Floor, City Gates, 2-4 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DJ. Entries to be received by midnight on June 21. Only the winners will be contacted. All other entries will be destroyed. The prize is being offered by New Theatre Productions.



The Rivals, Sheridan’s classic comedy, directed by Carol Hicks, will be performed on Monday, June 25; Wednesday, June 27; Friday, June 29; Tuesday, July 3; Thursday, July 5, Saturday July 7, 7.45pm.



The Roundabout by J B Priestley, directed by John Hyatt, will be performed on Tuesday, June 26; Thursday, June 28; Saturday, June 30; Monday, July 2; Wednesday, July 4; Friday, July 6, 7.45pm.



Picnics welcome. The West Dean Gardens Restaurant is open for pre-theatre supper and/or drinks until 7.30pm on theatre nights (01243 818215). Tickets £10; under-16s £8. Disabled access.

