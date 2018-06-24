Your chance to own DVD of new TV thriller Save Me

Sussex Newspapers have got three copies of the new TV thriller Save Me to give away.

From the multi-award-winning producers of Line Of Duty comes the brand new gritty, gripping British drama Save Me. Written by and starring the multi-talented Lennie James (The Walking Dead, Line of Duty), alongside Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster, Scott & Bailey), this six-part series has arrived on DVD from Acorn Media International following its run on Sky Atlantic.

To win a copy, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting Save Me in the subject line or write to Save Me, c/o Phil Hewitt, Chichester Observer, Suite 3, First Floor, City Gates, 2-4 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DJ. Entries to be received by midnight on July 5 2018.

Nelson “Nelly” Rowe (James) is a ducker and a diver, a charmer, a chancer, a fighter and a liar. He ‘likes a drink’, spending most of his time in the local pub, and he loves whoever he’s sleeping with, even if it’s not his current girlfriend. He’s also a man who should know better at his age, but couldn’t care less…that is until his whole world comes crashing down around him.

When Nelly’s 13-year-old daughter, whom he barely knows goes missing, her mother Claire (Jones), is convinced of his guilt. Before he knows it, he’s been arrested and charged with kidnapping.

Desperate to clear his name Nelly, looks to his community for help. Hell-bent on finding the perpetrator and saving his daughter, he will stop at nothing in his life-changing quest for the truth.

Save Me features an ensemble cast of great British acting talent in including Stephen Graham (This is England, Boardwalk Empire), Susan Lynch (Happy Valley, Apple Tree Yard) , Kerry Godliman (Our Girl, Bad Move) and Jason Flemyng (The Missing, SS-GB).

