Young dancers from Crawley and Horsham chosen for professional panto

Twenty-four young dancers from Crawley, Horsham and further afield will be taking part Aladdin, the professional pantomime at The Hawth.

Evolution Productions, the producers of The Hawth’s annual pantomime auditioned nearly 200 young hopefuls for the juvenile roles in this year’s production.

Throughout the process the girls were put through their paces, learning a dance routine from scratch and performing in various groups.

Finally they were whittled down to 24 successful dancers who will join the Dancing on Ice’s Jason Gardiner on stage this Christmas along with Shaheen Jafargholi (EastEnders), Britain’s Got Talent impressionist Jess Robinson and Crawley’s favourite Dame, Michael J Batchelor.

The pantomime’s producer was overwhelmed by the response from the local performers,

“We had an incredible turn out at this year’s auditions, the standard was higher than ever. It’s almost a shame we only needed 24 dancers as I’m sure we could have cast many more from those who came along! Those who have been selected are the best of the best, they will be a real asset to the Aladdin cast.”

Aladdin runs at The Hawth Crawley from Friday 7 December 2018 to Sunday 6 January 2019.

Tickets for this festive family treat are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or hawth.co.uk.

