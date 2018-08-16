X-Factor winner Matt Terry leads Madagascar cast in Southsea

Matt Terry – winner of 2016’s X-Factor – is to play Alex The Lion in the brand-new stage adaptation of Madagascar – The Musical which opens at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, on Tuesday, August 21.

Since winning X-Factor, Matt has been recording music all over the world including Miami, LA and Scandinavia. After a top three hit with When Christmas Comes Around, he released his debut album Trouble in November 2017. His first single from the album, Sucker For You has had nearly 60 million streams on Spotify. After Sucker For You, Matt went back to his Spanish childhood by featuring on Enrique Iglesias’s single, Subeme La Radio alongside Sean Paul.

Matt said: “I am so excited to be making my acting debut in the brand-new production, Madagascar – The Musical. It’s a childhood memory for all of us! I can’t wait to be playing the lead role of Alex and bringing him to life. Expect incredible costume, set and cast. And the music is immense! It will be an awesome night for everyone to enjoy. See you all there.”

Matt will be joined by cast including Antoine Murray-Straughan, Timmika Ramsay, Jamie Lee-Morgan, Shane McDaid, Laura Johnson, Jessica Niles, Victoria Boden, Matthew Pennington and Darren John.

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York's Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape…

