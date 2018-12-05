Wondering what to do with the kids this Christmas? Here are four of the best family-friendly events

The Ho Ho Ho! Christmas Show is at The Capitol studio, Horsham, from Friday, December 14, to December 24.

A spokesperson said: “Head to Santa’s Workshop to meet Steve the elf. He is busy preparing everything for Santa in time for Christmas Eve. There are presents to wrap and reindeer to feed, so he needs your help to get it all done. At last Santa returns to the workshop to see all the good work and his faithful elf learns the true meaning of Christmas.

“After each performance every child will be able to meet Santa Claus and receive a special gift.”

There will be a SEND (relaxed) Performance on December 20.

Call 01403 750220 for tickets.

One week until Sleeping Beauty at The Capitol

As opening night approaches for this year’s Horsham Capitol panto the cast and creative team for Sleeping Beauty can’t wait to bring Christmas magic to the stage.

Natasha Hoeberigs who plays Princess Aurora is very excited. Originally from Sydney, and having grown up in New Zealand, Natasha never got to see any pantomimes as a child.

“Coming here, it’s like ‘wow’,” she says. “You’ve got this amazing show that happens annually. It’s such a nice ritual to have and I just feel lucky that I can be involved in it as an adult!”

Suiting up to make everyone laugh, James Fletcher is back to play Lester The Jester.

“It’s a lot of fun and a lot of silliness,” he says “You are essentially sprinkling Christmas magic over everyone who sees you.”

The show also stars Heart FM’s Nicola Hume, Bad Girls’ Nicole Faraday, Phats and Small’s Ben Ofoedu, dame Hywel Dowsell, James Dinsmore and X Factor sensation Sean Smith. The show is at the theatre from December 14 to January 6.

Click here to watch our video interviews with the Capitol panto stars.

Festive fare from folk singer Maddy Prior

Renowned folk singer Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band bring Carols and Capers to Horsham’s Capitol on Monday, December 17.

A spokesperson said: “Together they mix renaissance, modern and ethnic instruments with a refreshing cavalier attitude and plenty of humour putting their inimitable stamps on a range of familiar and not-so-familiar festive fare. This is guaranteed to be a Christmas Party to remember.”

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £26.50.

Call the box office on 01403 750220

Hear some carols in different languages

Horsham Twinning Association’s carol concert takes place on Saturday, December 8, this year.

The show starts at The Unitarian Church, opposite the bus station, at 7.30pm.

Songs will be performed in English, German and French, featuring the Pleasure Singers.

The concert will be followed by mulled wine, Glu wine, stollen, mince pies, nibbles and light refreshments.

All are welcome.

Visit horshamunitarianchurch.com.