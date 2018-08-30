The West Sussex Archives Society annual conference will be held on Saturday, September 8 from 9.30am-4pm at the Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Steyning.

Vice-chairman Leigh Lawson said: “The title of the conference is In Steyning and Beyond. We have five speakers including Janet Pennington and Brian Short. The cost is £18 to include tea, coffee and biscuits throughout the day. Make your own lunch arrangements. Email inquiries to wsascom@btinternet.com.”

The speakers are: Peter Crowhurst, Olaf Caroe and the Great Game; Janet Pennington, Walter Gibraltar: from Sussex to the Bishop’s Palace, Malta (1804-1877); David Randall, Local History and the National Curriculum at Steyning Grammar School; Brian Short, The Middle Adur Valley and Beyond: A Farming Dynasty in two World Wars; Chris Tod, Archives at the Steyning Museum.

