Watch excerpts from thrilling new show coming to Horsham

An energetic and exhilarating new multi-media show is heading to Horsham in April.

Inspired by the role of electricity in the human body, Motionhouse’s new show Charge is about energy.

From the electrical charge that sparks human life, to the beating of our hearts and the memories we make, six performers use dance and acrobatics to delve deep into the human body, tracing the incredible story of energy in our lives.

Digital projections create a world on stage where dancers and images interact seamlessly, bringing to life stories of energy in our own bodies and humans as energy manipulators.

In an exciting fusion of art and science, Motionhouse has worked with partners from the University of Oxford on the role of electricity in the human body to inspire the show.

Charge is the third element of Kevin Finnan’s ‘Earth Trilogy’, developing on themes explored in Scattered (2009) and Broken (2013) about our relationship with water and the Earth.

Charge comes to The Capitol in Horsham on Tuesday and Wednesday April 16/17.