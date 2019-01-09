University of Chichester students to stage The Addams Family

Following a successful 2018 season, the University of Chichester’s Musical Theatre Performance Company are promising a devilishly-dark and daring musical comedy for 2019.

The Addams Family performs at The Alexandra Theatre, Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1BL on January 24, 25 and 26 at 7.30pm (including 2.30pm on January 26).

The show will be led by resident producer Andrew Wright with direction by Alastair Knights, musical direction by Jordan Li-Smith and choreography by Ian Pyle.

Andrew said: “The Addams Family features an original story, and it’s every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents.”

Recent graduate from Chichester, Laura Bowler, who is working as associate producer on the production, added: “Rehearsals will be very intense with a little over two weeks to put the whole show together. The students will be working for up to 12 hours a day to complete the task.

"The creative team that the producer and I have assembled to work with the cast are immensely talented and we both feel very confident in their ability to navigate the students through this challenging process, one which we hope will be hugely rewarding.”

Ticket prices £14/£12 (concessions)/£8 NUS. To book call 01243 861010 or visit www.alexandratheatre.co.uk.

Abigail's Party will take you straight back to the 1970s at Theatre Royal Brighton



Chichester's Holocaust commemoration goes to the House of Commons



Chris Coote and Friends gather for Bognor Regis Music Club



Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams to visit Chichester!





New opportunities at Chichester Music Centre



Life with autistic brother translated to the stage in Chichester



Cast wanted for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang production



South coast return for Les Miserables in 2019!



Latest novel from Yapton author Roberta Grieve goes back to childhood memories





Brighton date for concert celebrating the music of Pixar with films including Toy Story, Ratatouille and A Bug’s Life



Sussex dates on Ben Elton's tour as he returns to the stage after 15 years



Lindisfarne and Oysterband to headline Bognor's 2019 Southdowns Folk Festival



Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs



Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres

