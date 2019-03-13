Two superb stand-up evenings: Sussex Comedian of the Year and Barnstormers Comedy

Stand-up fans can enjoy two nights of comedy in the Horsham District this week.

The first is Sussex Comedian of the Year 2019 – Heat 2, which takes place on Thursday, March 14.

Fran Kissling

The event starts at 8pm in the Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, where comedians will compete for a place in the grand final later this year.

The acts confirmed so far are Fran Kissling, Olley Matthews, David Eagle and Nathan Ramsden-Lock, with guest judge Julian Hall.

Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk to find out more.

The second evening of laughter takes place on Sunday, March 17, when Barnstormers Comedy returns to The Capitol studio, Horsham (7.30pm).

Julian Hall

Tickets cost £10 in advance or £12 on the door. Call 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com. No under 18s unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Barnstormers Comedy host Kevin Precious will oversee the proceedings and introduce three top acts from the London Comedy Circuit and beyond.

The stars of this month’s show are Karen Bayley, Steve N Allen and Matt Price.

Find out more about the event and the comedians at www.barnstormerscomedy.com.

