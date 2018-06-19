The Merchant of Venice takes to the stage in Brighton!

Bowler Crab theatre bring their production of The Merchant of Venice to Brighton’s Rialto Theatre on June 24.

Spokeswoman Donna said: “It is one of Shakespeare's finest comedies and, on top of this, it contains topical themes which still apply today to our 21st-century audiences. It has a talented cast of professionally-trained actors, all trained and experienced in Shakespeare. Bard specialist director Stephen John's twelfth professional Shakespearean production to date, he boasts The Merchant of Venice is his finest work.

“Although popular in London, many members of the team hail from the East Sussex area and Bowler Crab does its best to utilise local theatre professionals. Audience testimonials and reviews have all been five-star across the board, audience members even re-booking upon departure!”

Show starts 3pm; tickets £15 from rialtotheatre.

Artistic director Stephen John said “We've had such a fantastic opening week, thank you to The Mermaid Inn, Rye and The Trinity Theatre Tunbridge Wells for having us, both audiences sounded like a symphony of laughter and mirth! We moved from our smallest tour location to our largest and received standing ovations. Bowler Crab has certainly never had a reception like it, thank you all that came for your warmth and laughter; we're so looking forward to visiting Brighton Rialto Theatre for the first time with our twelfth Shakespearean production to date since our founding over five years ago."

More info www.bowler-crab.com

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/artist-catherine-barnes-is-back-at-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8536478



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/ensemble-reza-at-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8536475



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/tv-and-film/battle-of-the-sexes-screening-for-cancer-detection-trust-1-8536471



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/latest-book-from-shoreham-writer-martyn-blunden-1-8536473



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/your-chance-to-wine-dine-and-enjoy-glorious-outdoor-theatre-1-8535316