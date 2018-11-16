Ten Things to see in West Sussex, Friday to Thursday, November 16-22

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Siobhan Miller.

Saturday, November 17, 7.45pm, £15, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220. Siobhan Miller is one of Scotland’s foremost folk singers whose stirring renewal of traditional song has won her the title of Scots Singer of the Year three times at the BBC Alba Scots Trad Music Awards. Siobhan’s albums have also received widespread critical acclaim. Her third solo record,Mercury, was released on November 2. Siobhan has honed her unique vocal style through collaborations with many of Scotland’s top musicians. This has lead to extensive tours fronting her own band, as well as guest appearances with the National Theatre of Scotland, performances for royalty, a season on Broadway and on TV drama Outlander.

2. Stories On A String.

Saturday, November 17, £7, 11am, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. A puppet show for children aged six and above. This production offers a journey into the heart of the rainforest with live Brazilian music, songs and puppetry. A spokesperson said: “Jacina loves her phone. Doesn’t everyone like to know where they are and where they’re going all the time? But one day, Jacina’s world is turned upside down when her grandma sends her on a quest to seek out her family roots in the Amazon jungle! But there’s no wi-fi in the rainforest, so Jacina must rely on her eyes, ears and heart, as the mysterious creatures of the jungle reveal to her a new path and a way back home.”

3. Acoustic Blues Weekend.

November 16-18, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. This is a weekend of workshops, jams and performance organised by Michael Roach, featuring tutors Will Wilde (harmonica), Steve James (bottleneck slide guitar) and Sonny Black (country blues guitar). Classes start on Friday from 1pm to 5pm followed by a concert by the tutors at 7.45pm. Weekend bookers can attend the concert for free. On Saturday, classes will run from 10am to 5pm and there will be an evening jam session from 8pm to midnight for participants only. On Sunday, classes will start at 10am and end at 3pm. These will cater for all levels of ability and organisers recommend you bring a portable recorder. Tickets cost £175 (day tickets available). This is an EBA promotion in conjunction with Crawley Blues Club.

4. The Comedy About A Bank Robbery.

Until Nov. 17, £12-£36, 7.45pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. A diamond has been entrusted to the city bank, an institution so corrupt that even the security guards are on the take. Damian Lynch stars in a show that comes from the same stable as The Play That Goes Wrong. “There are elements of The Play That Goes Wrong in this,” he said. “But it is a different beast. It has the slapstick and the comedic elements that they are well known for, but this is much more a character driven and plot driven piece.”

5. The Matt Monro Story.

November 19, £24.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. A spokesperson said: “One the greatest British vocalists of all time, this show tells the amazing life story of the ‘singer’s singer’ Matt Monro. His music and career are brought to life with narration, archive video footage, personal stories and live performances from Matt Monro Jnr. From ‘Born Free’ to ‘Walk Away’ and ‘Portrait of my Love’, be prepared to be transported in time by this tribute to one of Britain’s most popular and endearing singers.”

6. Nigel Price Trio.

November 20, £15, 7.45pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. This highly skilled three piece has released four albums, completed five UK tours, and played hundreds of concerts since forming in 2000, including ten residencies at Ronnie Scott’s. A spokesperson said: “This really is one of the great touring bands in recent history and the music has always gone down a storm.” The Trio picked up the award for Best Jazz Ensemble in the Parliamentary Jazz Awards in 2010.

7. Les Misérables.

Until November 17, 7pm (Saturday matinee 2pm), £16-£19, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Ariel Company Theatre’s production of Les Misérables comes to The Capitol. This will be the fourth outing for the company and it is directed by Neil Hopson. Les Misérables is the world’s longest running musical – a modern classic based on Victor Hugo’s brilliant novel.

8. Russian National Ballet presents Swan Lake.

Nov 20, 7.30pm, £23, The Capitol, Horsham. After the sell-out performances of The Nutcracker last year, Russian National Ballet returns with the most famous Ballet of all time. Swan Lake features some of ballet’s most memorable music and breathtaking dance. It tells the tale of two young women, Odette and Odilie, who resemble each other so much that one can easily be mistaken for the other. It’s a tragic romance in which Odette is turned into a swan by an evil curse. Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while hunting and when one turns into a young woman he is instantly captivated.

9. Sarah Millican – Control Enthusiast.

Wednesday, November 21, £29.50, 8pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. One of the UK’s most popular comedians is on the road once more. A spokesperson said: “Sarah Millican is not a control freak, she’s a control enthusiast. She even controls her own insults, see? Do you arrange the nights out? Are you in charge of passports on holiday? Then so are you! Whether you’re sorting the tickets for this show or turning up when you’re told to, welcome. You’ll learn about Rescue Men, what can happen at a bra fitting, the benefits of casserole, plus tips on how to talk to shop assistants and the correct way to eat a biscuit.”

10. Strictly Come Joking.

Thursday, November 22, 7.30pm, £23.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Barry Cryer and Colin Sell reunite for a brand new show. Barry, who is still a “sprightly veteran” (Undertakers Gazette) and Colin, who has been called a “legendary virtuoso” (Pensioners Website) combine to entertain audiences with songs, jokes and the amazing realization that they’re still here. Visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.