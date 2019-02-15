Ten things to see in West Sussex, Friday to Thursday, February 15-21

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. An Evening With G4’s Mike Christie.

Friday, February 15, £20.50-£22.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Music lovers can enjoy an evening of classic songs in a variety of styles – from musical theatre to pop – as well as some tunes from Mike’s albums. A spokesperson said: “You’ll enjoy songs by Gershwin, Elton John, Bob Dylan, Flanders & Swann, Rodgers & Hammerstein and many more. Experience Mike’s vocal versatility with his low tones reminiscent of Paul Robeson and Howard Keel alongside the stunning vocals in iconic songs at the piano such as Your Song. Bass-baritone Mike Christie shot to fame as a member of multi-platinum selling vocal harmony group G4, who were runners up on the very first series of ITV’s The X Factor.”

2. Tom Gates.

Thursday to Sunday, February 14-17, £19.50-£21-50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. This is a Horsham District Year of Culture event. A spokesperson said: “Based on the best-selling books by Liz Pichon, this brand new story of Tom Gates is brought to life by the award-winning team behind Horrible Histories and Gangsta Granny and for the first time ever it’s live on stage!” This amazing world premiere will be touring the UK throughout the year.

3. Jo Fooks.

Sunday, February 17, £21.95, noon, The Hawth Spotlight, Crawley, 01293 553636. Saxophonist Jo Fooks and pianist Ted Beament will perform in the Spotlight Restaurant to accompany a delicious traditional roast dinner with a choice of meats, followed by dessert. Both Jo and Ted had the pleasure of playing in Humphrey Lyttelton’s band; Jo for seven years and Ted for 13. Together they play an entertaining and varied set of standards, as well as some music from their own albums.

4. Los Pacaminos featuring Paul Young.

Saturday, February 16, 8pm, £21, Chequer Mead Arts Centre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. One of the UK’s most popular live touring bands, Los Pacaminos play the very best in Tex Mex border music from The Texas Tornadoes and Ry Cooder to Los Lobos and even Roy Orbison. Los Pacaminos features Paul Young, Drew Barfield, Mark Pinder, Steve Greetham, Jamie Moses and Melvin Duffy, the UK’s premier pedal steel player.

5. Barnstormers Comedy.

Sunday, February 17, 7.30pm, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Barnstormers Comedy is back to help stand-up fans get through a grim February. Host Kevin Precious is set to oversee the evening once again and two out of the three comics have been confirmed. This month’s headliners include the insightful Canadian Dana Alexander and the talented impressionist Luke Kempner. Tickets cost £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

6. Ghost – The Musical.

Feb 19-23. From £12, 7.45pm until Feb 23 (Wed/Thurs mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Famous first as the double Academy Award winning movie starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, the story has been turned into a musical with a book by Bruce Joel Rubin and a score by Dave Stewart and Glenn Ballad. A spokesperson said: “Walking back to their apartment late one night a tragic encounter sees Sam murdered and his beloved girlfriend Molly alone, in despair and utterly lost. But with the help of Oda Mae Brown, a phony storefront psychic, Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger.”

7. Robert White – The Tank Top Tour.

Tuesday, February 19, 7.30pm, £20.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Robert White, the Horsham comedian and Britain’s Got Talent runner-up, is bringing his debut UK tour to his home town. A spokesperson said: “As the only gay, Aspergic, quarter-Welsh comic on the British comedy circuit, Britain’s Got Talent has helped to highlight Robert’s distinctive comedy genius. Known for his brilliant timing and anarchic style, Robert’s chaotic stage presence, improvisational skills and delivery saw him win the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality.”

8. Joan Collins – Unscripted.

Wednesday, February 20. From £32, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Worthing 01903 206206. A spokes-person said: “Joan Collins Unscripted will see audiences enthralled and titillated as Dame Joan reveals some of the exciting stories and secrets from her life long career. This ageless beauty, with dry wit and a wry, knowing smile, who became a household name during the 1980s on the long-running US soap Dynasty, will present an intimate first person narrative, of a behind the scenes tell all on her life, loves and Hollywood, delivered with her usual healthy cynicism and fun outlook.”

9. Fairport Convention.

Thursday, February 21. Tickets from £25, 7.30pm, Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, 01903 206206. After more than 50 years on the road, Fairport Convention’s passion for live performance has never wavered. A spokesperson said: “Renowned as the founding fathers of British folk-rock music, Fairport Convention has maintained consistently high standards for over five decades and remains as entertaining as ever. Still bold, still vigorous and still willing to take musical chances, an evening with Fairport never fails to dazzle and delight audiences. Fairport Convention has attracted critical acclaim throughout its long career.”

10. Ollie Heath – Let’s Make Music.

A Horsham District Year of Culture event. Thursday, February 21, 2.30pm, £15, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. Ollie Heath is a qualified teacher and professional musician who uses rap, rhythm and rhyme to speak to people in a language they understand. He runs school workshops that help children build confidence, relieve stress, encourage team building and discourage bullying.