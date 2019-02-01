Ten things to see in West Sussex, Friday to Thursday, February 1-7

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Sindhu Vee – Sandhog.

Friday, February 1, 7.45pm, £15.50 (discounts £13.50), The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Sindhu Vee (Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer Nominee 2018) embarks on a UK tour with her critically acclaimed and Edinburgh Fringe sell-out show, Sandhog. A spokesperson said: “Loving your children, spouse and ageing parents (in that order, please don’t tell her mother) is very hard work, very intense and a lot of the time it sucks. But who wants to live without love?” This is the highly anticipated debut from the host of BBC Radio 4’s Comedy of the Week podcast. Sindhu has also appeared on QI, Have I Got News for You and Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, as well as the Guilty Feminist podcast.

2. The Little Mix Experience.

Friday, February 1, 6pm, £16, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Presented by Sweeney Entertainments. A spokesperson said: “If you’re a fan of one of X Factor’s finest exports you’re sure to L.O.V.E. The Little Mix Experience. Four hugely talented girls pay tribute to one of the UK’s finest girl bands. With breathtaking dance moves, replica costumes and some of the finest vocals in the UK, this is a high-energy show from beginning to end, packed with all of Little Mix’s greatest hits and suitable for all ages.” The concert features songs such as ‘DNA’, ‘Wings’, ‘Salute’, ‘Black Magic’, ‘Love Me Like You’, ‘Secret Love Song’ and many more.

3. Taking Care of Elvis – The King Is Back.

Friday, February 1, 7.30pm, £29.50, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. This stunning tribute show stars Ben Portsmouth, one of the best Elvis tribute acts in the world. In August 2012, Ben won the Elvis Presley Enterprises Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, and was crowned ‘Worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist’, the first performer from outside of the USA to ever win the title. Visit www.takingcareofelvis.co.uk.

4. Brian Cox – Universal.

Saturday, February 2, 7.30pm , £32.50, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. The renowned professor and broadcaster Brian Cox is on the road once again with award-winning comedian and co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage Robin Ince. A spokesperson said: “Taking audiences to the edge of our current understanding about the origin and evolution of our Solar System and the Universe, professor Brian Cox Live 2019 offers a fascinating insight into the workings of nature at the most fundamental level. Whether an avid science reader or a total novice, professor Brian Cox, OBE, makes challenging ideas accessible to all, exploring the vast, possibly infinite universe and our place within it from earth to the edges of the cosmos.” Find out more about Brian’s work at www.apolloschildren.com.

5. Horsham Symphony Orchestra.

Horsham Symphony Orchestra presents a family-friendly film music spectacular for the first of its two concerts at The Capitol, Horsham, this spring. Composer, writer and television presenter Neil Brand will be guiding the audience through the music from a selection of comedy films before a screening of Charlie Chaplin’s classic 1917 film Easy Street with Neil’s specially-written score performed live by the Horsham Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra will also be performing music from the film classics Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines, The Belles of St Trinians and The Pirates of the Caribbean. The concert starts at 5pm on Sunday, February 3. Call 01403 750220.

6. Mercury The Ultimate Queen Tribute.

Monday, February 4, 7.30pm, £25, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Celebrating 20 years on the road, and winners of the National Tribute Awards, Mercury have firmly established themselves as one of the world’s most authentic tributes to Queen.

7. Money For Nothing.

Tuesday, February 5, 7.30pm, £27.50, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. This amazing Dire Straits tribute show promises the highest quality rock music with meticulous attention to detail to recreate the band’s sound. The hits include: ‘Money for Nothing’, ‘Romeo and Juliet’, ‘Sultans of Swing’ and many more rock ’n’ roll classics.

8. The Rolling Stones Story.

Wednesday, February 6, 7.30pm, £26.50, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. The Rolling Stones Story is a high energy rock concert that celebrates the music of arguably the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band. A spokesperson said: “Let’s Spend The Night Together in the company of Mick and the boys and experience a truly authentic Rolling Stones spectacle; complete with awesome production, the finest musicians and the world’s Number One Mick Jagger lookalike in Paul Ashworth.”

9. Someone Like You (The Adele Songbook).

Thursday, February 7, 7.30pm, £22 (conc. £20), The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Hand-picked by Adele herself on Graham Norton’s BBC Special, Katie Markham leads a superb six-piece band through everyone’s favourite Adele songs (and more) in an internationally acclaimed show. Someone Like You boasts ‘powerhouse performances with Force 10 vocals’, as well as intimate torch songs and a sit-down acoustic section. A spokesperson said: “The world-class show faithfully recreates the magic of the three record-breaking albums 19, 21 and 25 – including ‘Chasing Pavements’, ‘Make You Feel My Love’, ‘Set Fire To The Rain’, ‘Someone Like You’, ‘Hello’, ‘Rolling In The Deep’, ‘Skyfall’ and many more.”

10. Trial By Laughter.

February 4-9, from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk. Following the sold-out run of The Wipers Times at Chichester Festival Theatre last year, Ian Hislop and Nick Newman present their new play about William Hone, ‘the forgotten hero of free speech’. In 1817 this satirist stood trial for ‘impious blasphemy and seditious libel’. But, with political cartoonist George Cruikshank, Hone bravely fought for freedom in a truly remarkable legal case.

