Ten things to see in Sussex, January 19-25

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Indigofest 2018.

Friday, January 19, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham. Comedian Tim Vine is hosting the successful music showcase once again and this year’s line-up will include Beverley Skeete, lead vocalist for Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings. The showcase will also champion Sussex music talent, including Willie Austen. Other acts include Alexis, NooN, Nova13, Reverb, Hurstpierpoint College Choir and an excellent house band featuring former members of Ultravox. Tickets cost £17.50. Call 01403 750220.

2. The Best of Queen.

Saturday, January 20, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Presented by Sweeney Entertainments, this show is a tribute to one of the most theatrical bands of all time. Italian-born front man, Claudio Desideri plays a highly convincing Freddie with just the right look and stage persona. He will be joined onstage by a live band, featuring electric guitar virtuoso Nathan Mathers.

3. Peppa Pig’s Adventure.

Saturday and Sunday, January 20-21, £16.25-£21.25, 1pm/4pm (10am/1pm Jan 21) Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Richard Lewis is once again adapter and director as Peppa Pig comes to the stage for the fifth time. “I would think Peppa Pig was first on air in something like 2004,” Richard says, “and it started below the wire, just growing all the time. If you think of the big historical ones like Thomas the Tank Engine and Thunderbirds, they all started somewhere. But the interesting thing about Peppa Pig is that it still feels like a new brand. It is still very modern, and in that respect, it is surprising how far it has gone very quickly. The licensors have nurtured Peppa Pig very well. They haven’t gone for a crazy smash and grab. They have developed the brand very carefully and very cleverly. And the two guys Mark and Nev, who create the animation, are key to the mix in the stage show.” Visit www.peppapiglive.com to find out more.

4. The Classic Rock Show.

January 20, 7.30pm, £25.50 (Gold Circle Seats £35.50), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. As testimony to the ever increasing popularity of classic rock music, this critically acclaimed live show returns to the UK with an amazing new live production, celebrating the world’s greatest guitarists. The Classic Rock Show’s world-class musicians power through celebrations of legendary performances by Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin), Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits), Walter Becker (Steely Dan), Eric Clapton, Brian May (Queen) and many more. Performed with note-for-note precision, the band will bring the original, iconic and era-defining recordings back to life on stage for one night only, with a sound and light show to match. The Classic Rock Show takes audiences on a musical journey through two and a half hours of foot-stomping fun.

5. The Kondoors.

Saturday, January 20, 8pm (doors open 7.15pm), £15, Coolham Live Music Club, Coolham Village Hall, coolhamtickets@gmail.com. The Kondoors are a six-piece soul band fronted by former Christ’s Hospital student Jessica Greenfield and her husband Gavin Conder. Jess and Gav first met and became a couple 12 years ago, but they only stumbled upon their unique musical chemistry later. Both were already established as must-see live performers by the time they met, supporting a roll call of big names, including Brian Adams, Imelda May, Rod Stewart, Rudimental, Professor Green, Take That and Sam Smith. Visit www.thekondoors.com.

6. Giselle and The Nutcracker.

January 22-23, 7.30pm, £35 (both ballets £56), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Combining classical training and technique with the best-loved Russian ballets, Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet’s performances have an air of magic, complemented by a full orchestra and outstanding soloists. Giselle (Jan 22, top circular picture) is one of the few 19th century romantic ballets to survive intact. Giselle, a young village girl, loves to dance in spite of the uncertainty of a weak heart. This story follows her through tender romance, heartbreak, death and the afterlife. In The Nutcracker (Jan 23) young heroine Clara is whisked away on a fairy tale adventure.

7. The Brew.

January 25, £6-£12, 7.30pm Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The Brew will headline at the Komedia in Brighton as they continue in their bid to conquer their own country. Hailing from Grimsby, The Brew have gained a reputation as one of the most exciting live rock acts in Europe, with five chart-topping albums. Now they are aiming to bring some of that success back to the UK.

8. War Horse.

Jan 25 to Feb 10. From £20, 7.30pm (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. This tour of War Horse coincides with the Centenary commemorations of the end of the First World War and follows the show’s enormously successful tour of the UK and Ireland in 2013-2014. Directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, this tale of courage and friendship, about a boy called Albert and his horse Joey, is set during World War I. It features ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings breathing, galloping horses to life on stage.

9. The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

January 25, 7.30pm, £16, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Doctor Henry Jekyll is a good man. Successful within his field and respected by his peers, he’s close to a neurological discovery that will change the face of medical science forever. But his methods are less than ethical, and when a colleague threatens to destroy his work, Jekyll decides to experiment on himself...

10. The Jungle Book.

Jan 25 to Feb 3. Tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. An exciting new adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s family classic, The Jungle Book, is brought to life in a colourful production by the team behind Goodnight Mister Tom and Michael Morpurgo’s Running Wild. The show offers a fun tale of family and identity, packed with memorable characters and greats songs.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.