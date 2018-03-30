Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, March 30 to April 5

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday and Saturday, March 30-31, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The acts are Jen Brister, Nick Doody, Pete Johansson and MC Archie Maddocks. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to find out more.

2. The Rowland Singers Choral Society.

Haydn’s Creation. Good Friday, March 30, 7pm, Worthing Assembly Hall, 01903 206206 or 238792. Chairman Pat Blows said: “The Assembly Hall, with its excellent acoustics, provides the perfect setting for Haydn’s choral masterpiece. The oratorio written in the 1790s depicts and celebrates the creation of the world as described in the Book of Genesis. The Rowland Singers Choral Society will be accompanied by the Sinfonia of Arun, one of the south’s leading orchestras, who regularly perform with various choral societies. Kathryn Kay will play the continuo. The soloists will be Beth Emery (soprano), Christopher Larley (tenor) and Tim Hicks (bass). The conductor will be Helen Emery.”

3. Songs of Rod Stewart – Cregan & Co.

Friday, March 30, 7.30pm, £21, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. Jim Cregan is an influential guitarist from Rod Stewart’s original band The Faces. He co-wrote, co-produced, and musically directed for Rod for approaching two decades. Now, more than 40 years on, he has formed his own band, Cregan and Co, to perform that incredible musical heritage. He is joined by four other multi-talented musicians who have played with the likes of Art Garfunkel, Frank Zappa, Etta James, The Who and Jeff Beck. Jim co-wrote the hits, recorded the albums, and toured the world with Rod – writing and performing ‘You’re in My Heart’, ‘I Was Only Joking’, ‘Baby Jane’, ‘Blondes Have More Fun’, ‘Forever Young’, ‘D’Ya Think I’m Sexy’ and many more hits.

4. Easter in Worthing.

Give your kids something fun to do this Easter with the South Downs Leisure holiday activity programme, which runs from April 2-13. Whatever their interests, there’s an abundance of exciting sporting and creative activities on offer throughout four major sites across Worthing – Splashpoint Leisure Centre, Worthing Leisure Centre, Field Place Manor House & Barns and Davison Leisure Centre. Call 01903 905050 or visit www.southdownsleisure.co.uk.

5. An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson.

Easter Sunday, April 1, 7.30pm, £29.15-£36.65, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Sir Michael Parkinson will celebrate some of the defining moments of his tenure as one of the most recognisable and widely-sought-after interviewers of the 20th and 21st centuries. In conversation with his son Mike and showing highlights from the Parkinson archive, this show offers an intimate and entertaining look at Sir Michael’s journey.

6. Dusty’s Giant Easter Duck Hunt.

Arundel Wetland Centre, March 30 to April 15. Youngsters can help Dusty Duck find some cheeky giant yellow ducks (top circular picture) hiding around the reserve in what has become an Easter tradition for many Sussex families. Visitors can also get close-up views of wetland birds on the free Wetland Discovery boat safari. There will be pond dipping with the WWT learning team and children’s crafts run every day in the Easter holidays. The centre is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm each day. Visit wwt.org.uk/Arundel.

7. Arrival – The Hits of ABBA.

Tuesday, April 3, £23.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Over four decades after Swedish pop legends ABBA swept to stardom, their music remains as popular as ever and the magic of the era is being brought to stages across the country courtesy of Arrival – the international, multi award-winning show that has sold out in more than 20 different countries since 1995. This high energy show features the vast catalogue of hits, including ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Dancing Queen’ and ‘Waterloo’, bringing to life the extraordinary songwriting talents of Benny and Bjorn.

8. Gary Fletcher and Dave Mattacks.

Thursday, April 5, Worthing Southern Pavilion, www.worthingpier.co.uk/event/guy-fletcher-band-guests. For one night only, Gary Fletcher and his band will be joined by ex-Fairport Convention drummer Dave Mattacks (bottom circular picture) in Worthing. Gary, a key member of The Blues Band, will also be joined by Alan Glen from The Yardbirds and Nine Below Zero, Tom Leary from Lindisfarne and Feast of Fiddles, Andy Billups from The Hamsters and ex-Mud guitar player Nick Ritchie. Dave is also playing a jazz date at the Hare & Hounds, Portland Road, Worthing, on April 3, with John Donaldson (piano), Andy Panayi (alto sax) and Andrew Cleyndert (double bass).

9. Tipping Point (Ockham’s Razor).

April 5-6, 7.30pm, £10-£15, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Tipping Point is the exhilarating new show by masters of aerial theatre Ockham’s Razor. Five performers transform five metre metal poles into a rich landscape of images, as the action veers from near catastrophe to mastery. Featuring a multi-layered soundscape composed by Adem Ilhan and Quinta (who have collaborated with the likes of Radiohead, Hot Chip and Bat For Lashes), Tipping Point aims to have audience members holding their breath.

10. Bowie Experience.

Friday, April 6, 7.30pm, £25.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “This tribute show features all of the pop icon’s greatest hits and provides audiences with an unforgettable journey through David Bowie’s golden years. Bowie Experience has become the world’s favourite and most authentic tribute to the thin white duke and continues to amaze audiences across the globe.” Laurence Knight, a vocalist, actor and multi-instrumentalist, plays Bowie.

