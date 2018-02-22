Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, February 23 to March 1

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Thank You for The Music – The ultimate tribute to ABBA and the Bee Gees.

Friday, February 23, 7.30pm, £16.50-£28.50, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. This international tribute show brings all of ABBA’s number one hits to the stage. The hugely popular concert combines unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes and dazzling performances to celebrate ABBA’s incredible legacy. The show also features non-stop hits from the UK’s top Bee Gees tribute act.

2. Wild Willy Barrett’s French Connection.

Presented by Horsham Folk Club. February 23, 7.45pm, £12, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. The Godfather of grunge folk Wild Willy Barrett is joined by French singer Aurora Colson, cellist Mary Holland and piper/percussionist/banjo player John Devine (who played pipes for the Queen) for a rip-roaring evening of unique musical entertainment. There will be bluegrass, acoustic blues, haunting Irish melodies and a touch of Piaf thrown into the mix.

3. George Egg – DIY Chef.

Friday, February 23, £12-£14, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Following sell-out Edinburgh Fringe runs in 2015 and 2016, plus a sell-out UK tour, George Egg (the Anarchist Cook) returns with a new show that demonstrates more live cooking and comedy. In DIY Chef, George’s doctor has told him to rethink his culinary habits and his family has banned him from using the kitchen. They’ve banished him to the shed. But George has to keep cooking...

4. The Big Jive All-Dayer.

Saturday, February 24, £26-£29, 1pm, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, 01903 206206. The Jive Aces’ 12-hour marathon of non-stop jive, swing and rock ’n’ roll. The line-up this year features: The Jive Aces, Mike Sanchez and The Portions, The Class of ’58, Aisha Khan and Her Rajahs and Bamboozle. Plus DJs Mouse, Terry Elliott and Jivin’ Man. Over 20 years the Jive Aces have established themselves as the UK’s top jive and swing band. They are considered one of the hardest-working bands in the business with more than 300 shows a year, and they have just returned home from a six-week USA tour. Known for their high-energy jump and spectacular stage show in their hallmark yellow suits, the band’s repertoire stretches from the timeless tunes of the swing era to the glitz of the Rat Pack, with a dash of rhythm and blues, swinging jazz and the roots of rock ’n’ roll.

5. Franz Ferdinand.

Sunday, February 25, £30.50, 7pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. The indie legends from Glasgow return to the Brighton Dome following the release of their new album, Always Ascending, on February 9. Always Ascending was recorded at RAK Studios, London, and Motorbass in Paris with the help of French producer Philippe Zdar (Cassius, Phoenix, The Beastie Boys). Please be aware that lasers will be used over the stage during this performance. Find out more at www.franzferdinand.com.

6. George’s Marvellous Medicine.

Top circular picture by Manuel Harlan. Tuesday, February 27, tickets from £19, various times until March 3, Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Most grandmothers are lovely, kind, helpful old ladies but not George’s Grandmother. George’s Grandmother likes to eat slugs and bugs and is always telling George what to do. But one day, when George’s parents leave him alone with the old woman, George decides to create a brand new medicine to cure her of her cruelty. Little does he know that his potion will be the start of an extraordinary adventure.

7. Chinese New Year.

Join the celebration as Chinese New Year lands in Crawley. Coming to The Hawth Theatre on Tuesday, February 27, to celebrate the biggest festive event of the Chinese calendar, the extravaganza features a team of performers showcasing Chinese performing arts. A spokesperson said: “From the cheerful spirit of the auspicious Lion Dance to the majestic and awe-inspiring contortionists, the show is a colourful display of Chinese cultural tradition. Witness the daring stunts of Chinese acrobatics alongside energetic kung fu performance, the ancient magic of Face Changing and more.” Tickets cost £24 (over 60s £22, kids £18). Call 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

8. That’ll Be The Day.

Wednesday, February 28, £28, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. The UK’s premier rock ’n’ roll production (bottom circular picture) returns. Known for its stunning live entertainment value, That’ll Be The Day is an outstanding celebration for all true fans of the golden era of pop music. This latest production features a new-line-up of hits from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.

9. The Big Chris Barber Band.

March 1. The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. The Big Chris Barber Band (ten-piece), inspired by the great Ken Colyer Jazz Men, features everything from New Orleans to blues to late 1920s Ellington, played with extraordinary panache. A spokesperson said: “At this concert the audience will hear songs from that era, as well as Chris’s favourites like ‘Bourbon Street Parade’, ‘Jubilee Stomp’, ‘Petite Fleur’, ‘Ice Cream’, ‘When the Saints Go Marching In’ and many more. They stand out as one of the finest, if not the finest, of its kind anywhere in the world. You can count on an exciting evening of high quality jazz and blues, which will appeal in equal measure to the aficionado and the newcomer. Chris has been one of the initiators of pop music today, as he gave stage to many American blues musicians for the first time in Europe. Musicians like Muddy Waters, Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee.

10. Sing-a-long-a Beauty and the Beast.

Singalonga Productions is’ inviting musical lovers to be their guests with a screening of Disney’s latest version of Beauty and the Beast. On-screen lyrics will allow everyone to join in the singing at The Hawth, Crawley, on March 1 (7.30pm). The songs in the 2017 fantasy include ‘Be our Guest’, ‘Belle’, ‘Gaston’ and, of course, ‘Beauty and The Beast. Tickets cost £18 (discounts £13.50). Call 01293 553636.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.