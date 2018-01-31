Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, February 2-8

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Supersonic 70s Show.

Friday, February 2, 7.30pm, £20.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitol

horsham.com. This six-piece live band features both male and female lead vocals, as well as the incredible ‘cat suited-wondergirl’ Janey Bombshell. The set list boasts an impressive variety of pop hits from the 1970s to take audiences down memory lane.

2. The Chicago Blues Brothers.

Friday, February 2, 7.30pm, £25.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Overflowing with heart and brimming with soul this award-winning spectacular is the world’s biggest and best-loved production of the Blues Brothers. The show is a high-octane musical mash-up that presents the best material from the original Blues Brothers movies. It is packed full of songs by legends such as Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Ray Charles, Tina Turner, Cab Calloway – plus many other blues, soul, Motown and funk classics and a few surprises thrown in along the way. Visit www.thebluesbrothers.co.uk.

3. The Jungle Book.

Until February 3. Tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. An exciting new adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s family classic, The Jungle Book, is brought to life in a colourful production by the team behind Goodnight Mister Tom and Michael Morpurgo’s Running Wild. The show offers a fun tale of family and identity, packed with memorable characters and great songs.

4. Phillip Dyson.

Concert pianist Phillip Dyson will perform at The Hawth Studio, Crawley, on Sunday, February 4 (3pm). Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “Phillip Dyson is recognised as one of Britain’s most sought-after and innovative concert pianists, gaining enormous popularity for his unique abilities in both the classical and light-music repertoire. His rapport with audiences, brilliant technique and innate sensitivity constantly win him the highest of praise. Phillip often broadcasts on the BBC and Classic FM, performs regularly with the most prestigious orchestras and has a great international reputation in Europe and America. He returns to The Hawth as part of the Classical Concert Series for 2018 for an afternoon of the world’s most popular and best-loved piano classics, featuring Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, Schubert’s Impromptu in G flat, Chopin’s Scherzo No 2, Rachmaninov’s Prelude in C sharp minor, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite and music by Debussy, Scott Joplin and Fats Waller.” Tickets on 01293 553636.

5. Atomos.

Tuesday, February 6, 7.30pm, £21.50, Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, 01903 206206, worthingtheatres.co.uk. Atomos is a work by cutting-edge contemporary choreographer Wayne McGregor. Spokeswoman Kate McCurdy said: “Known for his unique, tenacious questioning across the interface of art and science and through the body and mind, McGregor has remained at the forefront of contemporary arts for the past 20 years. Nine dancers perform McGregor’s unique style – sculptural, rigorous, jarring and hauntingly beautiful. He is accompanied by a team of artists including long-time collaborators such as lighting designer Lucy Carter and filmmaker Ravi Deepres.” Find out more at waynemcgregor.com.

6. The Little Matchgirl and Other Happier Tales.

February 6-10, tickets from £20, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk. Emma Rice’s acclaimed production (top circular picture) heads to Chichester following its premiere at Shakespeare’s Globe. As the poor heroine struggles to survive, she strikes matches to keep warm and each match conjures a new story. The show is inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen tale, The Little Matchgirl, as well as The Princess and the Pea, The Emperor’s New Clothes and Thumbelina.

7. The Winslow Boy.

Feb 8-17. Tickets from £15, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. From the producers of Single Spies, a major new revival of Terence Rattigan’s best-loved play opens at Chichester. Having been expelled from the Royal Naval College for stealing a five-shilling postal order, cadet Ronnie Winslow’s family is pulled apart by the repercussions of this charge in Edwardian London.

8. Stephen Bailey.

Wednesday, February 7. Can’t Think Straight. £14.50, 8pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Suitable for 16yrs plus. Stephen Bailey (bottom circular picture) has a friendly, open brand of gossipy humour has made him one of the most enjoyable acts on the UK comedy circuit today. In 2015, his show was nominated for the Amused Moose Comedy Award (Best Show). He is a regular on ITV’s Weekend with Aled Jones and Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.

9. Phil Wang – Kinabalu.

Thursday, February 8, £14, 8pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Suitable for 16yrs plus. Direct from a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Phil Wang is a son of the British Empire. But in a world intent on building walls and bolstering borders, what is a Commonwealth man to do? Phil has been on Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie To You?

10. Dick Whittington.

Copthorne Players are staging Dick Whittington in Copthorne Village Hall on Thursday and Friday, February 8 and 9, at 7.30pm; Saturday, February 10, at 1.30pm and 6.30pm; and Sunday, February 11, at 2.30pm. Spokeswoman Michelle Blackall said: “Sightings of a giant rodent going by the name of Queen Rat have led to speculation that Copthorne Village Hall is soon to be overrun by rats, and with this plague due to reach epidemic proportions between February 8 and 11, the advice is to expect symptoms including singing, slapstick, dancing and uncontrollable laughter! Fairy Bow Bells has however warned us that although Dick Whittington and his Cat Tommy are already on the case, the fearsome fiend and her hoodlum horde can be defeated only with spontaneous cheering for the goodies and rigorous booing of the baddies.” Tickets are £10 on 01342 713139 or 712550.

