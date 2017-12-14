Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, December 15-21

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Until Sunday, January 7, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. TV personality Stephen Mulhern is back at The Hawth, Crawley, for this year’s pantomime. Joining the Catchphrase star will be a top quality cast, which includes Michael J. Batchelor as the Dame, Lauren Cocoracchio as Snow White and Kain Francis as Loopy.

2. Jack and the Beanstalk.

Until December 31, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Jack and The Beanstalk is a pantomime about an ordinary boy on an extraordinary adventure. The show stars CBBC’s Olly Pike as Jack, Hollyoaks star James Fletcher as his brother Simon, CiTV presenter Chris Edgerley as Fleshcreep, Richard Alan as King Crumble, Jill Greenacre as Fairy Potter, Hywel Dowsell as Dame Trott and Lauren Osborn as Princess Apricot.

3. Tomfoolery Saves Christmas.

Until December 16, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220. It’s the night before Christmas and all through the house... Tomfoolery is making a complete mess! Tom’s minding his own business, when all of a sudden, he begins to receive emails which should be sent to Father Christmas. And the emails are all from children asking for presents, so it looks like he needs to help save Christmas. Join children’s entertainer Tomfoolery on a journey of fun, elves and funky dancing.

4. The Phoenix Choir of Crawley.

Saturday, December 16, 7.30pm, St Wilfrid’s Catholic School, off Old Horsham Road, Crawley. West Sussex residents are invited to celebrate Christmas with The Phoenix Choir. Spokeswoman Denise Oswald said: “Join in the festive spirit this December and joyfully belt out your best-loved carols with the backing of a four-part choir and full-throttled brass quintet. The concert will include a collection of Christmas readings, carol favourites such as ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’ and some classic choral songs for Christmas, such as ‘Christmas Day’ by English composer Gustav Holst.” This year’s concert will be led by Phoenix Choir’s musical director Samuel Hayes with Alex Hiam from St. Nicholas’ Church at Worth accompanying on the piano. It will also feature Martineau Brass. Soft drinks and snacks are included in the ticket price, with wine available for a small charge. Tickets – £8 for adults, £5 for full-time students and free for under-16s – from 01293 515287, choir members, The Music Company on Northgate Parade, Crawley, or on the door subject to availability.

5. Beauty and the Beast.

December 16-31. £14.50-£16, various times, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. An LP Creative presentation. The tale of Beauty and the Beast has all the features of a traditional pantomime. The exciting adventure transports audiences to the French village of ‘Marsh de Mello’, where a love story is waiting to be told. CBeebies TV star Rebecca Keatley makes a magical appearance in a pre-recorded performance as the Marvellous Magical Mirror. The show also stars Tim Ames as Dame Do’nut, Callum Donnelly as Idle Jacque and Maurice Thorogood as Baron Biscuit. Hannah Bond stars as Beauty while Dan Stark stars as Beast. These characters lead the way with laughter, with Beauty and the ‘Beast providing a story of true love and a tale of good triumphing over evil.

6. That’ll Be The Day: Christmas Show.

Monday, December 18, £27.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. The UK’s most popular rock ’n’ roll variety show (top circular picture) celebrates the festive season with all your favourite Christmas classics from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, plus plenty of comedy. That’ll Be The Day is renowned nationwide for its incredible live entertainment and unique nostalgia feeling, complete with stunning costumes and spectacular live music performances.

7. Carols by Candlelight with The Locrian Ensemble.

Monday, December 18, 7.30pm, £20.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitol

horsham.com. The Locrian Ensemble are one of the UK’s most popular touring groups. They have a host of TV and film credits to their name and have recently topped the classical charts with their playing for Debbie Wiseman’s score of Wolf Hall. In lavish period costume, and in a candlelit setting, these musicians perform favourites including carols and string medleys of familiar Christmas tunes, as well as some seasonal surprises. They are joined by Jill Washington, West End star soprano of Phantom of the Opera.

8. Maypoles to Mistletoe.

Tuesday and Wednesday, December 19-20 (bottom circular picture), 7.30pm, £16, The Hawth Studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. Martyn Wyndham Read, Sue Mills, Carolyn Robson, Mike Nicholson, Jim Farr, Dick Streeter, Tony Elphick, The Broadwood Men, Magog, The Rusper Mummers and The Maypole Band celebrate the seasons of the year in verse, music, drama, dance and song.

9. The Nutcracker.

Thursday to Saturday, December 20-22, £11-£13, 1pm/3.30pm/5.45pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. After sell-out tours across the country, Let’s All Dance presents this Christmas classic. With dazzling professional dancing, all the famous characters and sumptuous music, this shortened version of The Nutcracker, is a treat for the whole family. Let’s All Dance makes high-quality ballet accessible and fun for children of all ages. Audiences can expect fantastic dancers, crystal-clear storytelling and stunning visuals.

10. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, until Jan 1. Tickets on 01903 206206. Headlining the show is Chesney Hawkes who steps into pantoland as Snow White’s handsome prince. West End and X Factor star Cassie Compton also joins the cast. Cbeebies Swashbuckle pirate duo Richard David-Caine and Joseph Elliott feature, as does a video appearance from comedian Jo Brand. West End and X Factor finalist Niki Evans is among the cast and Simon Howe is back as the Dame.

