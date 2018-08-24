Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, August 24-30

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Play That Goes Wrong.

Monday, August 27, to Saturday, September 1, £15-£36.50, 7.45pm (Saturday matinee 2.30pm), Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. This Olivier award-winning comedy introduces The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society who are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery. But, as the title suggests, the theatrical gods are against them. The show started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance. It has since played to an audience of almost one and a half million worldwide. In 2017, The Play That Goes Wrong played simultaneously in 12 countries.

2. Susie Olford.

A special art exhibition will be taking place in Arundel library as part of the Arundel Gallery Trail (August 18-27). Artist Susie Olford is exhibiting her work, which uses oils and acrylics to depict moods of land, sea and weather. The showcase will be available to view from 2pm to 5.30pm weekdays and 12pm to 5.30pm weekends and Bank Holiday Monday. In addition, Arundel Library is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9am, offering further opportunities to explore the exhibition. For more information email arundel.library@westsussex.gov.uk or call 01903 883188.

3. Crawley Irish Festival.

The 23rd annual Crawley Irish Festival takes place on Saturday, August 26, at The Hawth (12pm-7pm). Singer John McNicholl, on tour from Derry, headlines a fantastic line-up of musical talent from across Britain and Ireland. He is joined by X Factor semi-finalist Mary Byrne. Other acts include Reel Strings, Celtic Crunch, Irish Mist, Strawdogs, Marian Waldron and Chris O’Malley and Friends. The Irish Dancing Arena will feature the famous Crawley Ceili with music from Tony Kearney and displays from Crawley’s Irish Dance Schools. The festival, now in its 23rd year and recognised as the only Irish festival of its type in Britain, attracts huge crowds from across the South East. It has a reputation as a great family day out over the August Bank holiday weekend. From its humble beginnings, the festival has built up a strong following, attracting more than 6,000 people yearly. It has something for everyone of every age and background with music, song, dance and lots more. Call The Hawth on 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

4. Voodoo Room: A Night of Hendrix and Cream.

Friday, August 24, 8pm, £17, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Voodoo Room deliver a tribute gig that features all of your favourite Hendrix and Cream tunes. Virtuoso guitarist Peter Orr has been thrilling audiences throughout the UK and Europe for nearly three decades, mixing classic riff-based rock anthems with the energy and style evocative of their time. Drummer John Tonks is a leading session musician who has worked with the likes of Massive Attack, Steve Winwood, The Streets and Fish. Completing the line-up is Andy Tolman, who has played live bass for the likes of Ben E King, Jo Harman, Alfie Boe and Rodriguez.

5. Ariel Company Theatre Junior Musicality 2018.

Saturday, August 25, 2.30pm and 7pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Two outstanding performances of song and dance with students from Ariel’s five Sussex drama academies.

6. Copenhagen.

Until September 22, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk. In the Second World War German physicist Werner Heisenberg made a trip to Copenhagen to see his Danish colleague Niels Bohr. In the 1920s they had begun to unravel the mysteries of the atom. But now, with Denmark under German occupation, the meeting was fraught with danger and Heisenberg was burdened with a terrible secret. Charles Edwards returns to Chichester to play Heisenberg.

7. Liliaceae.

Wednesday to Saturday, August 22-25, 7.45pm, £10-£12, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220. A new play with music commemorating 100 years since the end of the First World War by Jordan and Annabelle Farrell. Directed by Jordan Farrell. In August 1914 thousands of men went away to war, leaving their loved ones behind. Liliaceae explores the journey of the Latham Family – mother Edie, and her three daughters Marie, Bessie and Annie – as they come to terms with the devastating events of the early years of the conflict. Bitterness, patriotism and love divide the family, but can they unite through the turmoil of war? This powerful two act-play features popular songs from the early 1900s.

8. Amanda Anne Platt and The Honeycutters.

Wednesday, August 29, £16, 7.45pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. Lyrically driven, the songs of Amanda Anne Platt and The Honeycutters blend the band’s old-school country roots attitude with their shared influences of rock and folk. Based in Asheville, North Carolina, Amanda is a storyteller by nature with an incredible band backing her. Performing along with Amanda Anne Platt, The Honeycutters are Matt Smith on pedal steel and guitar, Rick Cooper on bass, Josh Milligan on drums and harmony vocals, and Evan Martin on keys and guitar.

9. The Hound of the Baskervilles.

August 31, 6.30pm, £10-£15, The Hawth amphitheatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Who killed Sir Charles Baskerville? Is a monstrous hound really roaming Dartmoor? And how does a ghostly hound manage to leave vast paw-prints and other unwelcome evidence of its existence? Sherlock Holmes and his assistant Doctor Watson tackle the most baffling case of their careers.

10. Art.

Cass Sculpture Foundation near Chichester hosts a major exterior exhibition by Swiss artist Olaf Breuning until September 2. West Sussex is getting a taste of Olaf’s Central Park, New York, success with a showing of Olaf’s Clouds. Standing at more than ten metres tall, they compete with Cass’s towering treescape. Held in place by steel supports, the six cartoonish clouds are cut from polished aluminium and powder-coated in different hues of bright blue.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.