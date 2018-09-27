Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday, September 28, to Thursday, October 4

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Pete Firman – Marvels.

Saturday, September 29, £16-£18, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Pete Firman is one of the UK’s most popular magicians and he’s back on the road with his astonishing new show. You’ve seen him on TV, now you can experience his trademark blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and jaw-dropping magic live on stage. Pete has appeared on ITV1’s Tonight at the London Palladium and The Next Great Magician, BBC One’s The Magicians, The John Bishop Show and The Sarah Millican Television Programme.

2. Saints and Sinners.

Blues Night. Friday, September 28, £15, 7.45pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. The Spikedrivers, Fran McGillivray and Mike Burke. This concert explores the space and harmony between spiritual music and ‘the devil’s blues’. With five voices, a multitude of guitars, percussion and even some homemade instruments these musicians aim to create a world of soul, stories and soundscapes.

3. Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers.

Sunday, September 30, 7.30pm, £23.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Bay City Rollers icon Les McKeown offers a unique voyage back to the 1970s, when Les and his band ruled the pop charts. Les brings back the all the thrill and excitement of ‘rollermania’, performing all the hits including ‘Bye Bye Baby’, ‘Shang-a-Lang’, ‘Remember’, ‘Summerlove Sensation’, ‘Give A Little Love’ and many more.

4. Queen’s Greatest Hits by Iron Tyger.

Monday, October 1, £20, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Enjoy an evening jam-packed with Queen’s greatest hits, performed in true splendour by Sussex rock band Iron Tyger. A spokesperson said: “This stunning group interpret Queen’s songs with female vocalist Roz Smith, who has been acclaimed as Best Female Vocalist at the Classic Rock Network, oozing raw emotion and a great range. This is so much more than a normal tribute band and the backing of a chamber orchestra adds depth and a warmth to the sound and has delighted full houses.”

5. Elio Pace.

The Billy Joel Songbook performed by Elio Pace and his band. Saturday, September 29, 7.30pm, £25.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Following on from his highly acclaimed reunion concerts in the USA with Billy Joel’s original touring band and now in its fifth, hugely-successful year, Elio Pace delivers a sensational tour celebrating the phenomenal music of Billy Joel. This powerhouse of a concert, features more than 30 Joel classics including the hits ‘Uptown Girl’, ‘Just The Way You Are’ and ‘My Life’, as well as fan favourites such as ‘Scenes From An Italian Restaurant’, ‘Goodnight Saigon’ and ‘Piano Man’.

6. Ross Noble – El Hablador.

Tuesday, October 2, £27, 8pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Comedy legend Ross Noble returns to his stand-up roots with a brand-new tour, El Hablador. Ross said: “Expect the unexpected. Unless you’ve seen me before. Then you know what to expect. But I might not do that. But then again, I might. I expect it will be one of those two options.” Ross recently performed as Igor in Mel Brooks’ critically acclaimed West End revival of monster hit musical Young Frankenstein, at London’s Garrick Theatre until February 2018. He also recently fronted a new series for entertainment channel Dave, Ross Noble: Off Road, which followed the comedian as he took part in the Scottish Six Days Trial, a legendary motorbiking challenge and one of the most difficult motorsport challenges in the world.

7. East Grinstead Autumn Comedy Gala.

Saturday, September 29, 7.30pm, £15-£17, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. East Grinstead’s popular night of stand-up comedy is back this weekend. Headliner Reginald D Hunter is known for his piercingly honest style and has appeared on every panel show in the UK. Character comedian Alex Lowe’s alter-ego Clinton Baptiste will perform the ‘clairvoyant’ routine that made him a favourite on Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights. Joining them is Grimsby comedian, ex-choirboy and aspiring goalkeeper Lloyd Griffith. Compere: James Gill.

8. Sons of Pitches.

Wednesday, October 3, £27.50, 8pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. The award-winning British vocal group Sons of Pitches come to The Hawth with their brand new show: 100 Number One Hits. A spokesperson said: “Expect fast-paced medleys and mind-bending mashups as The Sons of Pitches attempt to hit their target of 100 legendary tracks in just one evening. From Michael Jackson to The Beatles, ABBA to Eminem, the show caters to audiences of all ages and is not to be missed. With more than three million YouTube hits and a growing international reputation, it’s fair to say that The Sons have ‘given a cappella a kick up the backside’. Since their formation in 2010, the Sons of Pitches, which is made up of Joe Novelli, Joe Hinds, Jamie Hughes, Joe Belham, Josh Mallett and Midé Naike, have established themselves as one of the premiere vocal groups currently working in the UK.”

9. Dave Gorman.

Sunday, September 30, and Monday, October 1. £29, 8pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. With Great PowerPoint Comes Great ResponsibilityPoint. With support from Nick Doody. Dave Gorman, the man behind Dave TV’s hit show Modern Life Is Goodish as well as Are You Dave Gorman? is back. Expect the ‘King of Powerpoint comedy’ to have more detailed analysis of those parts of life you’ve never stopped to think about before.

10. Emerald Storm.

October 4, £25.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Feel the power and thunderous rhythms of Irish dance brought soaring into the 21st century. A spokesman said: “Our incredible dancers invite you into their world – from traditional soft-shoe choreography to explosive Irish tap routines and from the sensual fire of salsa and the smooth coolness of jazz to the prim precision of ballroom.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.