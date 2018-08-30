Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday, August 31, to Thursday, September 6

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Britain’s Got Soul.

Saturday, September 1, £15-£20, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. An evening of fantastic, feel good music from The Big Sing Gospel Voices. The Big Sing gives people who desire to sing unique performance opportunities and teaching by expert tutors. They have performed alongside some of the biggest names in music including Ellie Goulding and Blake and they have sung for Jamie Oliver and toured with Leona Lewis.

2. Standen.

Fresh from the BBC’s MAKE! Craft Britain, Jamie Chalmers, aka Mr X Stitch, is bringing his revolutionary embroidered designs to the National Trust’s Arts & Crafts house, Standen in East Grinstead. Richard Grudzinski, visitor experience manager for Standen, said: “Jamie is one of the world’s best-known male embroiderers, an internationally exhibited textile artist and curator. Jamie’s fresh and sometimes subversive work proves that this craft is alive and kicking and not limited to images of cute kittens. This bold exhibition charts the journey of cross stitch through the ages. Using works from the 1700s, samplers from the 1800s, designs stitched in to metal as well as contemporary 3D cross stitch models, Jamie will show how embroidery is woven throughout the fabric of our society.”

3. Roy Chubby Brown.

The controversial comedian comes to Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, on Friday, August 31 (7.30pm, £24, 01342 302000). “To understand Chubby, you need to know that he had tough start in life and worked hard to become one of the most successful comedians in the world,” a spokesperson said. “In his youth, he was constantly in trouble, so he joined the merchant navy to get away from the bad influences in his life that were the cause of his bad behaviour. During his free time he learned to play ukulele, piano, and drums. Eventually, he joined a local band and caught the entertainment bug. His natural comedy talent shone through and, because of line-up changes, they ended up as a double-act named Alcock and Brown (inspired by the British aviators). This name spawned his now famous pilot headgear. Chubby’s TV career didn’t take off, but his highly successful 27 ‘live’ videos (which are available on DVD) and his hilarious 1997 feature film U.F.O, along with his touring theatre shows, put him at the top of his game.”

4. Gary Stewart’s Graceland.

Friday, August 31, 8pm, £23, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. A spectacular group of musicians have joined forces to recreate Paul Simon’s landmark Graceland album in all its glory. The concert will be led by Gary Stewart (Gary Stewart Band, Hope and Social) and backed by his seven-piece band. A spokesperson said: “Expect to hear those magical songs, with their captivating stories, distinctive harmonies and South African rhythms brought to life in front of you with no detail spared.”

5. No Jacket Required – The Phil Collins Tribute.

September 1, 8pm, £20.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. This stunning 12-piece band returns to Horsham as part of its 15th Anniversary Tour. “It’s a real pleasure and privilege to perform such great music,” said No Jacket Required frontman Dave Whitehouse. “There’s so much to choose from, it’s hard to decide what to leave out of our shows.” Formed in 2002, the band has performed all over the country as well as overseas to full houses. Prior to that, Dave spent five years in a Genesis tribute. The musicians take their work seriously and have seen Phil Collins perform on more than 30 occasions.

6. Flawless.

Top circular picture. Monday, September 3, £22.50, 7pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Chase The Dream The Reboot. Following their world tour Flawless are back in the UK performing even bigger jaw-dropping routines than ever before. A spokesperson said: “This fantastically high energy, acrobat-fused, feel good, family show follows the journey of ten Big Dreamers seeking the opportunity to live their ultimate dance fantasy on board the Intergalactic Dream Ship. The passengers soon realise that with every dream comes a dark reality, ultimately turning their dreams into nightmares. Upon learning this the team must now battle their way back to reality to complete the journey home or risk their minds being forever lost in the Realm of Dreams.”

7. The Wind in the Willows.

September 4-7, Barn Theatre, Worthing. Durrington Theatrical Society Youth are performing a version of Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale. The roles are: Mr Toad – Cameron Nisbet; Badger – Freddie Newman; Mole – Poppy Buckley; and Ratty – Luc Oratis. Director – Julie Jordan; musical director – James Lelean; choreographer – Kate Rodriguez. Music, lyrics and adaption by Mike Carter. Tickets £10 (£8 for under 16s). Call 01903 872073 or email dtsbookings@yahoo.com.

8. Art.

West Sussex artist Clive McBain (bottom circular picture) is celebrating 20 years of exhibitions at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery with a new show running until September 9. He said: “At this celebration I will be exhibiting more than 40 representational paintings, work done over a period of five years. Joining me will be my daughter Tabitha exhibiting her highly decorative paintings in The Foyer Gallery.”

9. Salad Days.

Wednesday to Saturday, September 5-8, £12-£38, 7.45pm (Saturday matinee 2.30pm), Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Having charmed audiences around the world with their award-winning Pirates of Penzance, H.M.S. Pinafore and The Mikado, Regan De Wynter Williams producing house returns with one of Britain’s sunniest musicals with TV and West End star Wendi Peters.

10. Queen The Greatest Hits performed By Iron Tyger.

Plus The London Symphonia. Wednesday, September 5, £20, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. This renowned Sussex rock group are backed by an ensemble of chamber musicians as they perform a gala concert of dazzling versions of the all-time Queen classics. Find out more at www.komedia.co.uk/brighton or visit www.irontyger.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.