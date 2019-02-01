Ten things to see in East Sussex, Friday to Thursday, February 1-7

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Coda.

February 1, 8pm, £5, Lewes Con Club, www.lewesconclub.com. A spokesperson said: “This is the UK’s most authentic-sounding and looking tribute to the mighty Led Zeppelin, featuring four musicians who faithfully recreate the excitement, energy, passion and magic of the world’s most famous rock band. The attention to detail is unrivaled. They’ve got the sound, the look, the hair, the instruments and the on-stage mannerisms. You could almost believe you were watching the real thing.”

2. India Electric Co and Jack Cookson.

February 1, 8pm, £16.50, Old Chapel, Alfriston. Tickets: 01323 841414, hailshampavilion.co.uk. The India Electric Co play folk and other genres. They perform on traditional instruments in contemporary styles and introduce themes and influences from around the world. Jack Cookson is a multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter from Devon who has a distinct style that combines deeply articulate lyrics with intricate, finger-style guitar arrangements.

3. Horrible Histories.

Awful Egyptians and Terrible Tudors. Until February 2, Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. A spokesperson said: “Prepare yourselves for two amazing shows with Horrible Histories live on stage. Using actors and ground-breaking 3D special effects, these two astounding shows are guaranteed to thrill you and your children. Historical figures and events will come alive on stage and hover at your fingertips.” Find out more at www.horrible-histories.co.uk.

4. London Calling.

Sunday, February 3, 7.30pm, £15, Lewes Con Club, www.lewesconclub.com. The Clash released their third album London Calling in 1979, which sold more than five million copies worldwide. London Calling, a tribute to The Clash, will be paying homage by playing the album in its entirety. They will then play the best of the rest including all the hit singles like ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’, ‘Rock The Casbah’, ‘I Fought The Law’ and ‘White Man in Hammersmith Palais’.

5. An Evening with Doctors of Madness’ Richard Strange.

Monday, February 4, 7.30pm, £14, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The well-known writer and curator is one of the luminaries of rock culture and offers a night of stories, gossip, music and film clips. A spokesperson said: “Frank Zappa, Johnny Rotten, Jack Nicholson, Martin Scorsese, Peter Capaldi are among some of the people he has worked with during his career as a musician, actor, nightclub host, composer and journalist.”

6. Charlie Winston.

Plus support. Tuesday, February 5, 7.30pm, £11, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A spokesperson said: “Charlie Winston just released his new album Square 1, an expression that refers to going back to the beginning. The origins of a simpler and more pure time. It’s about remembering the essence of what was great and allowed the freedom to create. The result of that mental place is this album.” Find out more about Charlie’s music at www.charliewilsonmusic.com.

7. Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: Red Programme.

February 5, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org. Experience an extraordinary collection of short films from the world’s most prestigious mountain film festival. Follow the expeditions of some of today’s most incredible adventurers, see amazing footage of adrenaline packed action sports and be inspired by thought-provoking pieces shot from the far flung corners of the globe.

8. We Will Rock You.

A Hailsham Community College amateur production. Wednesday to Saturday, February 6-9, 7pm, 2.30pm, Hailsham Community College, Main Hall. Tickets: 01323 841414, hailshampavilion.co.uk. We Will Rock You features live performances of Queen’s Greatest Hits. It takes place in a distant future where everyone wears the same clothes and thinks the same thoughts. Musical instruments and composers are outlawed, and rock music is a remote memory.

9. Comedy Night.

Thursday, February 7, 8pm (doors 7.30pm), £10-£12, Lewes Con Club, www.lewesconclub.com. The show stars Raymond and Mr Timkins, one of the strangest and funniest comedy double-acts on the circuit, as well as self-confessed news addict Steve N Allen. The third act will be Grace Campbell, a stand-up who is renowned for her rude, crude and political material. The special guest MC is to be confirmed. Tickets on the door or reserved in advance. Call 07582 408418.

10. Trial By Laughter.

February 4-9, from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk. Following the sold-out run of The Wipers Times at Chichester Festival Theatre last year, Ian Hislop and Nick Newman present their new play about William Hone, ‘the forgotten hero of free speech’. In 1817 this satirist stood trial for ‘impious blasphemy and seditious libel’. But, with political cartoonist George Cruikshank, Hone bravely fought for freedom in a truly remarkable legal case.

