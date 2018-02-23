Ten things to do in the Worthing area

Your guide...

1 Music. Fantasia! offers a new series of 45 Minutes of Music at The Meeting House, University of Sussex, Brighton, running until May. Masterminding it all is acclaimed concert organist and University of Sussex organist, D’Arcy Trinkwon. “After the technical gymnastics of the last series (Pedal Power – See what feet can do!) we head on a fantastical journey exploring fantasias written for the organ over five centuries –from Elizabeth I’s time to the present.” The monthly concerts are on the last Wednesday (except March) of each month from January to May. All at 12 noon. February 28 – Bach, Telemann, Alain, Liszt. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

2 Music. Bonzo Bills, Sunday, February 25, 7.30pm. Bonzo Bills is a brand-new band formed of former members of the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band and the Bill Posters Will Be Band. Two of the Bonzos, Roger Ruskin-Spear (reeds and vocals) and Sam Spoons (drums, spoons and vocals) have joined up with ex-Bill Posters band members Megs Etherington, (cornet and teapots), Chris Lowe (trombone and ukulele) and Biff Harrison (banjo, accordion, saw and stravoli). Also in the band is Jim Heath on banjo and guitar, for many years a stalwart with Harry Strutters Hot Rhythm Orchestra. Completing the line-up is another new boy, keyboard player David Glasson, pianist from Three Bonzos & A Piano and former member of Bob Kerr’s Whoopee Band.

3 Music. Martha Tilston, Ropetackle, Shoreham, Friday, February 23, 8pm. Martha Tilston has developed a global following and played on some of the world’s most prestigious stages and festivals. She has released several critically-acclaimed albums, been nominated for a BBC Radio 2 Folk Award, appeared as guest vocalist for Zero 7, toured internationally, and played with some of the world’s most inspiring musicians. Martha brings her full band to Ropetackle featuring Matt Tweed (bass, bouzouki, acoustic guitar), Matt Kelly (violin, effects, electric guitar) and Camilo Tirado (percussion, tabla).

4 Music. The Soul Legends are celebrated at the Theatre Royal Brighton on Saturday, February 24 at 8pm. Spokesman Bradley Laidler said: “Whether you’re a Soul Man, a Natural Woman or just a plain old Sex Machine, Entertainers are delighted to bring you the smash-hit spectacular Soul Legends, bringing to life the hits of Barry White, George Benson, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Tina Turner, Lionel Richie, Wilson Pickett, Chaka Khan, Earth Wind & Fire and more, all in sensational style. Jump aboard the soul train as it takes you on an unforgettably-smooth music journey from its 60s origins to present day via all the classic 70s and 80s floor-fillers. You’ll be wowed by an all-star cast of talented singers and musicians and amazed by the costumes and jaw-dropping choreography. You’ll be on your feet reliving your favourite soul anthems Respect, Ain’t Nobody, Knock On Wood, Midnight Hour, You’re My First My Last My Everything, Best Of My Love, River Deep Mountain High, Ain’t No Stopping Us Now, Beat It, I Feel Good, Three Times a Lady, Get Down On It, and more. The hits just keep on coming.”

5 Theatre. Rings, Wings and Spindle Whorls, February 24, 7.30pm. A unique blend of archaeology and storytelling, inspired by artefacts discovered across the British Isles, from the Iron Age, to World War Two, telling the stories of our ancestors’ lives, revealing the secrets and beliefs of the folk who lived here before us. Jason Buck Storyteller joins forces with broadcaster and archaeologist Mary-Ann Ochota to bring history out from where it’s been buried in the ground, back to life and into stories (top circle).

6 Books. Rustington’s Wendy Hughes will be signing her new book in Waterstones in Worthing on February 24 from 2-4pm. The A-Z of Curious Sussex is newly published by The History Press (ISBN: 9780750956048). “I think if I have got a talent, it is in looking for the quirky,” says Wendy, “and if I find anything quirky in a newspaper or a magazine, I jot it down. After a while, I could see that I had got a lot of unusual things that had happened in Sussex.”

7 Talk. Laura Bates, Ropetackle, Shoreham, Tuesday, February 27, 7pm Laura Bates, feminist, activist and bestselling author, has given voice to hundreds of thousands of women through her inter-national Everyday Sexism Project. Drawing attention to both hidden and blatant sexist acts and attitudes, Laura believes misogyny in our society is systemic, ingrained and ignored. 100 years since some women were first given the right to vote, we are still struggling to get to grips with the true extent of gender inequality that continues to flourish in our society, she argues (lower circle).

8 Theatre. George’s Marvellous Medicine comes to Brighton Theatre Royal from February 27-March 3. Most grandmothers are lovely, kind, helpful old ladies. Not George’s Grandmother. George’s Grandmother likes to gobble up slugs and bugs and is always telling George what to do. But one day, when his parents leave him alone with the grizzly old grunion, George takes his chance and sets about creating a brand new medicine to cure her of her cruelty...

9 Music. Morning Melodies Concert at Emmanuel United Reformed Church, St Michael’s Road, Worthing, Wednesday, February 28. Marcus Martin presents an hour of popular music at the Yamaha Grand Piano and Compton Organ from 11am-12noon. Admission free. Coffee and biscuits from 10.30am. Donations during the morning to St. Barnabas House Hospice.

10 Music. The Jive Aces return to host an all-day jive at Worthing’s Assembly Hall. On Saturday, February 24, The Jive Aces present a 12-hour marathon of non-stop jive, swing and rock ’n’ roll. For the sixth year running, they invite their audiences to jump, bop and stroll on the dance floor.