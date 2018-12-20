Ten things coming up in the Chichester/Bognor area!

Things you won't want to miss!

1 Theatre. Lucy Betts directs Chichester Festival Youth Theatre’s production of Sleeping Beauty this Christmas (December 15-30). A princess under a fairy’s curse pricks her finger on a spindle and sleeps for a hundred years, waiting to be woken by a prince’s kiss. But hold on a moment. There’s a distinctly different slant to this story. The princess is beautiful and spirited but there are two princes and a lot of threatening thorns. As for the fairy who caused all the trouble in the first place – well, putting things right isn’t as simple as casting another spell.Tickets from the CFT on www.cft.org.uk.

2 Panto. Peter Pan is the panto this year at Portsmouth’s New Theatre Royal (December 13-31). The cast includes Hannah McIver as Wendy, Samuel Bailey as Peter, and musical and stand-up artist Ariane Barnes as Lily, who joins from Showstoppers the Improvised Musical. Visit www.newtheatreroyal.com or call the box office on 02392 649000 to book tickets.

3 Theatre. Lyngo Theatre are bringing their classic show Hansel and Gretel to The Spring in Havant this Christmas (December 22-30). Spokeswoman Rebecca Oldfield said: “Last year they turned The Spring into Winter with their show Snow Play. This year they’re inviting the people of Hampshire to experience this fun and heart-warming classic tale, a perfect Christmas treat for young and old.”

4 Festive. This festive season Petworth House celebrates a bygone Christmas that reignites the old traditions of the Georgian era. A Georgian Christmas runs at the venue from December 1-January 1.

5 Theatre. The Rocky Horror Show is the big Christmas attraction at the Theatre Royal Brighton this year (December 13- January 5; tickets 0844 871 7650). The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.

6 Panto. Cinderella will be at Bognor’s Regis Centre from Tuesday, December 11 to Wednesday, January 2. Bognor has built up a great panto tradition in recent years. This year’s show offers a mix of popular familiar faces and plenty of newcomer to the Regis Centre festive fun. Tickets for the show are available on alexandratheatre.co.uk.

7 Panto. Cinderella is the pantomime this year at Southsea’s King’s Theatre, running from December 11-January 6, featuring Jake Quickenden as Prince Charming; Natasha Barnes as Fairy Godmother, Tom Owen as Baron Hardup and Jack Edwards as Wicked Stepmother. Tickets from the venue.

8 Theatre. The magic of the circus will be your Christmas treat at Brighton Dome Concert Hall from Saturday, December 15-Sunday, December 23 (excluding December 17). Pirates of the Carabina, the trailblazing company of world-class performers, musicians and acrobats behind FLOWN, now take to the stage with HOME, their second show.

9 Music. Vocalist Rachael Hawnt is to give a live performance as part of a festive fundraiser at Slindon College this Christmas. Professional singer Rachael, a finalist in the BBC1 TV show All Together Now, will be accompanied by Ashley Cutler on the college’s grand piano at the Christmas by Candlelight at the College event on Thursday, December 20 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Tickets are £22.50 on 01243 814647. Headmaster Mark Birkbeck is pictured left.

10 Theatre. An exhibition in Petworth of work by Midhurst-based Philip Jackson has been extended into the New Year. The exhibition is at Augustus Brandt, based in Newlands House, an 18th-century townhouse. Until January 3.

Libby Connor will be one of our two beauties this Christmas at Chichester Festival Theatre



All That Malarkey promise camp Christmas cabaret delights in Chichester and Portsmouth



A different kind of Peter Pan hits the right notes at Portsmouth's New Theatre Royal



Full-on bonkers fun as Cinderella takes to the stage at the Kings, Southsea



Worthing’s Roots & Shoots Folk Christmas 2018 offers a string of festive entertainments



Aladdin's cave is just across the way from Cinderella's kitchen... in Bognor Regis!





Bognor's Cinderella captures the true spirit of panto



Mark Jones is delighted to be back in panto in Worthing!



Titus Rowe is delighted to be back in panto in Bognor Regis!



Latest novel from Yapton author Roberta Grieve goes back to childhood memories





Brighton date for concert celebrating the music of Pixar with films including Toy Story, Ratatouille and A Bug’s Life



Sussex dates on Ben Elton's tour as he returns to the stage after 15 years



Arundel's Carly Paoli releases Christmas single in support of our soldiers







Lindisfarne and Oysterband to headline Bognor's 2019 Southdowns Folk Festival



Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs



CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley is delighted to join the panto fun in Worthing!







Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres