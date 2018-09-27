Steve Holbrook promises to be your "telephone exchange" between this world and the next

Ex-hairdresser Steve Holbrook, regarded by some as one of the UK’s top clairvoyant mediums, will be in action at the Norfolk Arms Hotel, Arundel on Wednesday, October 10 (tickets £17 on 01823 666292, or £18 on the door, doors open 7 for 7.30pm start).

Spokesman Rob Green said: “His ability started from behind the salon chair, and he now visits theatres and hotels around the country, and as far as the Caribbean, demonstrating his unique ability to act as a telephone exchange between this world and the spirit world.

“Steve says that he was always aware from being a child that life existed beyond the grave when he awoke to find five soldiers marching through his bedroom, but could only see the top half of them floating through the room

“Steve started work in Leeds city centre in a busy hairdressing salon and feels that the years he spent behind the chair, having that personal contact with the customers, stimulated this rare, yet natural ability to hear the voices of spirits. People used to come in and book for their hair cut and often got more than they bargained for when he passed on a message from their loved one. Steve was always the busiest stylist and had a six-week waiting list if people didn’t re-book immediately.

