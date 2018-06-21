Stephen K Amos and Simon Evans at Crawley comedy night

Comedy Beats are back at The Grasshopper, Crawley, on July 6 of with a show that “promises to be not only of the highest quality but also the best value yet”.

Organiser Mark Coxon said “We've done fourteen shows for this venue now and normally the advanced ticket price is £10 but we have decided to introduce a Summer Saver special where you can buy a ticket for this show for just £5. We have always tried our hardest to produce the best value shows we can for the people of Crawley but this one is without a doubt the best one yet. Not only is it the best value, I also think it is the strongest bill to date.

“The closing act is the unmissable Stephen K Amos, who was a bit of a mentor to me when I started out in stand-up. Since those days his career has gone from strength to strength. He is a highly-interactive comedian and I know that someone, perhaps several people, in the audience will become an instrumental part of his set. With TV appearances on Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, Mock the Week and The Royal Variety Performance he is certainly one of the better-known faces on the comedy scene and has even had his own series on BBC2 The Stephen K Amos Show.

“Opening the show is the brilliant Josh Howie, the son of PR guru Lynne Franks who was the inspiration for Jennifer Saunders character Eddie in Absolutely Fabulous. He has five children of his own and talks a lot on stage about his wife and family life. In 2016 he was commissioned by Radio 4 to write and star in the six -episode sit-com Losing It and is currently developing the second series. He is a provocative and thought-provoking comedian and definitely one to watch for the future.

“After the first interval it will be the turn of Simon Evans. He was the headline act for us at this venue on our opening night. That was getting on for a year and a half ago and we've got him to come back for another one. He is just coming to the end of a national tour of theatres around the UK. This will be one of his first club gigs back and I know he will be as polished and honed as as any comedian performing this weekend. Like Stephen he has television credits that include Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo as well a Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow.

“It all takes place at The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley. Tickets, are available for the Summer Saver price of £5 in advance or £10 on the door (subject to availability). You can purchase them either directly from the venue or online by visiting www.comedybeats.com.”

