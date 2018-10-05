Stand-up Romesh Ranganathan back in Crawley for book signing

Crawley’s own Romesh Ranganathan will be signing copies of his book, Straight Outta Crawley, in his hometown this weekend.

The comedian heads to the Crawley Waterstones (4-6 The Martletts) on Sunday, October 7, from 12pm.

A spokesperson said: “At the age of 9, Romesh Ranganathan delivered his first ever stand-up set at a Pontin’s holiday camp talent competition, smashing the other competitor, a young girl playing the kazoo.

“The gig went so well that Romesh retired his comic genius for twenty-two years, hiding behind the guise of a maths teacher, before finally revealing himself again (no, not like that) at the tender age of 31.

“In 2010, Ranganathan staged his epic comeback gig to an almost silent room, and has since gone on to earn his place as the most in-demand overweight vegan Sri Lankan comedian in Britain. Now, for the first time, he tells the full story of how he got here. From the delights of Sri Lankan hospitality to his struggles as a child, teacher and now parent, to his adolescent flirtation with a rap career and his attempts to make it in comedy, Straight Outta Crawley is Ranganathan’s hilarious and irreverent autobiography.”

Call the book shop on 01293 525352.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.