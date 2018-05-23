Sister Act hits Bognor Regis this week!

BROS Musical Productions bring Sister Act to Bognor’s Regis Centre from May 22-26.

Spokeswoman Caroline Bennett said: “Sister Act has all of the glamour and energy that you should expect from a Broadway blockbuster – thrilling scenery, gorgeous costumes, snappy one-liners and heart-pumping dance numbers. Following on from the recent successes of The King and I and Hairspray in the last couple of years, BROS Musical Productions is excited to perform this musical sensation.

“Original music by Tony- and Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors) brings this comedic sensation to life.

“With large casts, glorious sets and sumptuous costumes, BROS Musical Productions’ shows are always worth watching. This is guaranteed to be one show that will have you singing along and grooving in the aisles.

“Sister Act is based on the movie starring Whoopi Goldberg. The show is a hilarious and heart-warming tribute to the universal power of friendship, with wise-cracking diva Deloris Van Cartier using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the failing church choir – while in witness protection disguised as a nun!

“The show is very popular amongst theatregoers, but is only on for six performances, so don’t miss out!

“Gloria Miller (Deloris Van Cartier) is, no doubt, a star in this show with the comedic timing of Whoopie Goldberg and a powerful voice that harks back to Donna Summer and the disco divas of the 1970s.

“The supporting cast of nuns and thugs makes their mark as well – and will have audiences laughing, crying and applauding wildly in equal parts.

“The scenery has all the grandeur of the original Broadway production and the costumes are awash with sequins and glitz.”

Tickets can be booked on 01243 861010 or online at regiscentre.co.uk.

