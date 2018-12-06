Sherlock Holmes – The Sign of Four: Deception and danger in a new stage adaptation

Blackeyed Theatre return to The Capitol, Horsham, early next year with an exciting new adaptation of Sherlock Holmes – The Sign of Four.

After their sell-out performance of Jekyll & Hyde in 2017, the popular touring company is back at the theatre on Monday and Tuesday, January 28-29.

Performances start at 7.30pm each day with a 2.30pm matinee on Tuesday.

The tale is Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s second Sherlock Holmes novel.

A spokesperson said: “When Mary Morstan arrives at Baker Street to request help following the mysterious disappearance of her father, Sherlock Holmes and his companion Dr Watson are plunged into a murky world of deception and a complex plot involving murder, corruption and stolen jewels.

“Crammed full of adventure, romance, comedy and, of course, one or two rather brilliant deductions, this faithful adaptation will combine original live music, high-energy theatricality and ensemble storytelling.”

“I don’t think I know anyone over the age of ten who doesn’t know at least the name Sherlock Holmes,” said director Nick Lane. “He is part of the literary fabric of this country – hugely popular and hugely adaptable – and his cases with Watson are a blueprint for so many crime novels, films, TV shows and theatre.

“We have approached this adaptation in a stylised way that will appeal to avid fans of the novel as well as those who simply want to come to the theatre and enjoy a rattling good crime story.”

The production’s music is by Tristan Parkes with set design by Victoria Spearing, costume design by Naomi Gibbs and lighting design by Claire Childs. Movement direction is by Emma Webb.

The show is recommended for ages 11 and up.

Tickets cost £16. Call the box office on 01403 750220. School discounts are available.

