Santa’s Little Trolls will offer festive fun at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre

Award-winning Bristol-based puppet company Pickled Image present Santa’s Little Trolls at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre from December 21-23.

Spokeswoman Helena Richardson said: “Jeremy loves Christmas, really loves Christmas. All he wants is for this Christmas to be perfect; mince pies, stockings, mistletoe and especially, (and this is the icing on the Christmas cake)… lots and lots of snow! He’s particularly excited this year as his daughter Laura is visiting all the way from Australia! But for some reason the snow hasn’t arrived yet…

“But, who exactly brings the snow? Santa? Rudolph? Jack Frost? No, it’s the one job left in the heavy hands of the Snow Trolls. However, the trolls are fed up with never getting any of the credit.

“It’s always those cheery, little elves and that red-nosed reindeer celebrated at Christmas while the hard working trolls miss out. Not once have they appeared on an advent calendar or featured in a carol, so this year, unless they get their faces on at least one Christmas card, there will be no snow!

“Featuring exquisite puppets, silliness and laughter, Santa’s Little Trolls is the perfect family entertainment this Christmas. The show is aimed at family audiences (three and up). It’s a particularly touching as it focuses on the importance of family and how a father and daughter reconnect over the surprise invasion of the Snow Trolls. There’s even the opportunity to meet the Trolls after the show and ask them what it was like to meet Father Christmas, and what are their plans now they have got their faces on a Christmas card.

Co-directors Vicky Andrews and Dik Downey formed Pickled Image in 2000. Between them they have designed, produced, directed and performed many internationally-recognised, award winning shows for theatre.”

The companies’ previous work includes Yana and The Yeti (2017-2018), Coulrophobia (2014-2018), Christmas Tales with Granddad (2015 – 2017), The Shop of Little Horrors (2012-2014), Fireside Tales with Granddad (2008-2017), Hunger (2009-2013), Wolf Tales (2009-2011), Houdini’s Suitcase (2006-2008).

Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at http://worthingtheatres.co.uk.

