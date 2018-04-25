Review: Jason Manford, The Hawth

'I'm genuinely pleased to be in Crawley on a Thursday night'.

I'm not sure anyone has ever said that before. But those were the words of comedian Jason Manford.

But it was the audience who must have been more delighted to have him in Crawley last Thursday after a brilliant night of comedy.

His latest tour is called Muddle Class - and it's the perfect title. The show is his observations on being from a working class background, but living a middle class life (with middle class children!).

The first half was all 'admin' according to Jason and ends with his experience of taking a Speed Awareness Course. And believe me, you will definitely want to meet Geoff from Glasgow after these anecdotes ('I'll do it in two hours').

The second half of the show focussed on family life and his kids - the highlights were the stories about in brother, who is a plumber. The fear of taking a picnic basket and it's contents out on a day trip with his brother's family was superbly observed.

And the frustration of reading a book with his son (The Cat on the M-A-T) brought the sound of recognintion from the Hawth crowd.

But the piece de resistance for me was his Disney section. Jason doesn't let his kids watch Disney films and his explanation and theory behind it is something I have never thought about before ('Kill the mum'). Again this brought knowing appreciation from the crowd.

Every story Jason weaves can be related too and the Hawth audience thoroughly enjoyed their two and half hours of brilliant stand-up comedy.

The Hawth attracts the best in stand-up and Jason has provided another quality night of entertainment at the Crawley Theatre.

For more info on future event at the Hawth Theatre, visit their website here

For more information on Jason Manford - Muddle Class - click here