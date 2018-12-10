Record-breaking panto returns to Shoreham's Ropetackle

Following six years of sell-out fun, LP Creatives are back at the Ropetackle again this year with their Shoreham panto tradition (December 13-31).

Writer and director Tom Beard said: “It promises to be the biggest, boldest and best one yet and is Shoreham’s fastest-selling panto ever.

“The evil Sheriff of Nottingham is fed up with his riches being robbed and will stop at nothing to rule supreme in Sherwood Forest, but there is one man standing firmly in his way! The Sheriff has a dastardly plan to capture the finest archer in the land and maybe bag himself a much revered Silver Turnip along the way! Will good win out? Will love triumph?

“This will be the Ropetackle’s funniest, biggest and boldest pantomime yet and it’s bound to hit the bullseye! Among the highly-professional cast this year are Jack Callagan as Robin Hood, Jordan Pendlebury as The Sheriff of Nottingham, Sophie Baxter as Maid Marion, Laura Hyde as the witch Deadly Nightshade and returning from last year after an amazing first time at the Ropetackle, the hilarious David Lambert will be rocking the frock as Dame Nora Bone.”

Producer Lorna Price from LP Creatives said: “We are so proud of our pantomime here in Shoreham. From no panto at all in 2011 we have been told that we now have a cult status within the community and have developed a local family tradition to see the Shoreham show which is lovely to hear. We also have people from as far afield as Portsmouth, Surrey and even Kent specifically coming to see the show. Yet there are still people in the area who have no idea there is even a panto here at the Ropetackle Arts Centre!

“The adventurous tale of Robin Hood, has all the special features of a traditional pantomime. It sees us riding the mean glens of Sherwood Forest, on the turrets of the Sheriff of Nottingham’s Castle and then down in the depths of Prince Johns dungeons!”

Tom added: “There will be the most spectacular sets and costumes we have ever had at the Ropetackle, all with everybody’s fave fabulous songs – and as per usual, plenty of slapstick fun, general mayhem and a bright fun re-telling of this traditional tale with plenty of crazy ideas that will really bring it all to life!

“The fact that the venue is so intimate really gives us the chance to engage with the audience. It is a pleasure to perform here for such a lovely crowd and I’m sure our cast are going to enjoy it as much as all the kids and grown-ups (and the grown-up kids) too!

“There are bigger pantos around but what we at the Ropetackle offer is just as professional. We are bringing a clever and genuinely-funny script along with some first-rate production values. We have a brand-new approach this year too in that we are building a full theatre-style setting. There will be a theatre pros along with some lovely sets to really bring the story to life and give everybody a shared magical experience in Shoreham this Christmas! Every year our audience gets bigger and bigger.”

http://ropetacklecentre.co.uk



