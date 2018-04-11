Having entertained the nation for more than 40 years, poet Pam Ayres returns to Worthing as part of her latest tour (Pavilion Theatre, Sunday, April 15).

Pam is one of the few authors who has had books in The Sunday Times bestseller charts in almost every decade since the 1970s. She is the author of several best-selling poetry collections, including The Works, With These Hands, Surgically Enhanced and her most recent book You Made Me Late Again! which in 2015 was officially the most borrowed poetry book in UK libraries.

Many of her poems are in school textbooks around the world including the UK, USA, China, Australia, New Zealand, Holland, South Africa, Ireland and Singapore.

Pam’s autobiography The Necessary Aptitude was the UK’s bestselling female autobiography of 2011, and when her latest book of poetry, You Made Me Late Again was first published in 2013, it went straight into The Sunday Times bestseller lists.

Her 40th Anniversary Tour in 2015 saw Pam performing around 40 shows, which included headlining the Ledbury Poetry Festival, playing to a packed audience at the Hay Festival and playing to standing room only in the Comedy Tent of the Cornbury Music Festival.

On TV in recent years Pam has appeared on programmes including Paul O’ Grady, The One Show, Gardeners’ World, QI, Countdown and Alan Titchmarch.

Pam has toured Australia and New Zealand regularly over the past 40 years, and she is one of the few solo comediennes to have performed in the Concert Hall of the Sydney Opera House. Pam has appeared three times for The Queen – at the Silver Jubilee Royal Variety Performance in 1977 and at a Royal Gala Charity Reception at St James Palace in 1996, when Pam, as the only entertainer, performed part of her solo stage show.

Tickets for Pam’s show at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre are available on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

For other stories by Phil, see:



