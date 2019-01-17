Nicholas Parsons offers hilarious and surprising stand-up at The Capitol

Nicholas Parsons: Just A Laugh A Minute is at The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, this Friday (January 18).

A Horsham District Year of Culture Event, the evening offers stand-up comedy from the star of BBC Radio Four’s long-running Just a Minute series.

A spokesperson said: “Revamped and revised from his previous show ‘A Life in Comedy’, in this anecdotal entertainment, comedian Nicholas Parsons shares his experiences of the unpredictable and fascinating aspects of life and work in the various branches of show business.

“His ability as a solo performer and raconteur are a constant joy and the humorous revelations keep his audience continually enthralled.

“He is more irrepressible, more outrageous, more surprising and more hilarious than you have ever seen him before.”

The Capitol will be hosting a number of one-off events throughout the Horsham District Year of Culture. These could be larger shows than usual or special productions with a unique cultural appeal. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £18.50. Call 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

