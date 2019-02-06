New Joseph announced for Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical

The Hawth in Crawley has announced that Jaymi Hensley from Union J will be playing the lead role in Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the theatre next month.

The smash hit family-friendly musical is touring the UK and heads to the Crawley venue from Tuesday to Saturday, March 12-16.

Jaymi, a member of 2013’s BBC ‘British Breakthrough Band’ of the year, is putting on his colourful costume for what will be his first role in a major musical.

The pop singer rose to fame on ITV’s The X Factor and Union J went on to have a top ten album, as well as huge UK tour. Jaymi is also known for his later appearances on TV shows like Celebrity Masterchef (BBC One), Release The Hounds (ITV2), and The Great Magician (ITV1).

“I cannot describe how excited and honoured I am to be stepping into the prestigious coloured coat,” said Jaymi. “When I think of iconic roles in musical theatre Joseph was always one that I dreamt of playing growing up.

“And to finally say that I am going to play it is a dream come true! I cannot wait to meet all of the loyal Joseph fans and bring you my take on this amazing dream role.”

A Hawth spokesperson said: “Full of life and colour, the magical musical features unforgettable and timeless songs including ‘Go, Go, Go Joseph’, ‘Any Dream Will Do’, ‘Jacob and Sons’ and ‘Close Every Door To Me’.

“Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and the coat of many colours, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is the first of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals to be performed publicly. Seen by an estimated 26 million people and counting, Joseph continues to enthral audiences around the world.”

Tickets are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 and www.hawth.co.uk.

The show times are: Tuesday 7.30pm, Wednesday and Thursday 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Friday 5pm and 8pm, and Saturday 2pm, 5pm and 8pm.

